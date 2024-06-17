Will There Be An Enola Holmes Season 3? Millie Bobby Brown's Post Stranger Things Project Confirmed

Millie Bobby Brown became a household name after starring as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. As the show approaches its final season in 2025, fans are eager to see what’s next for the talented actress. Luckily, Brown has two exciting franchises lined up: Enola Holmes and Damsel.

Yes, the good news is that a third Enola Holmes is confirmed. Let’s explore what’s in store for Millie Bobby Brown after she leaves Hawkins behind.

The end of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown shot into the spotlight with her role as Eleven in Stranger Things back in 2016. The British actress quickly became a fan favorite, and her career took off. Over the years, Brown has proven her talent in various roles. All this has made her one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere in 2025. The final season was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in May 2023. Despite the delay, fans are thrilled to see the OG cast returning for the last time. This is a bittersweet moment for the cast and fans alike. With Stranger Things coming to an end, Eleven has other projects to look forward to.

Brown’s next projects

Millie Bobby Brown has two major film franchises on Netflix that could replace Stranger Things in her career. Yes, we are talking about Enola Holmes and Damsel. Both of them have the potential to become long-term successes, but one stands out as the better option for her future.

Why Enola Holmes is the better option

Enola Holmes can be a better option because of the critical acclaim it received. However, Brown’s other franchise, Damsel broke records by becoming the eighth most-watched movie on Netflix. But, according to reports Enola Holmes received better reviews from critics as compared to Damsel.

On the other hand, Enola Holmes has consistently received good reviews and has a strong cast. It stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother, Eudoria. With seven more books in the series to adapt, the franchise has a lot of storytelling potential.

Damsel: A fantasy adventure

Damsel is another film starring Brown, released in 2024. She plays the role of Princess Elodie who discovers her wedding was a trap and must escape a dragon’s lair. The movie was a big hit and became the eighth most-watched film on Netflix. But despite this, the critics gave it mixed reviews. They found its concept somewhat generic.

Plot, cast, release date, and more about Enola Holmes 3

While the exact release date for Enola Holmes 3 is not confirmed, it is likely that the production will begin after Stranger Things wraps up. This means that we can see Enola Holmes 3 as early as late 2025. The core cast is expected to return includes, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Susie Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Himesh Patel, and Louis Partridge.

The exact plot details of Enola Holmes 3 is still under wraps. It could adapt elements from the third book series, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets. It will revolve around Enola helping to locate the missing Dr. Watson, Sherlock’s loyal friend. The second Enola Holmes movie ended with Enola opening her detective agency and starting a relationship with Tewksbury. There are chances of her continuing these adventures as she takes on new cases.

As Stranger Things come to an end, Millie Bobby Brown’s fans need not worry. Because Enola Holmes is set to become her next big franchise. The first two films were well-received with Enola Holmes2 boasting a 93% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

