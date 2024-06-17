Munjya Box Office 2nd Weekend: Abhay Verma and Sharvari film braves new competition; Crosses Rs 50 crore nett

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, enjoyed an outstanding second weekend at the Indian box office as it added Rs 18 crores to its tally. Munjya valiantly braved the new competition from Chandu Champion and Inside Out 2, and was overall the second most preferred movie option at the box office in India, only behind Chandu Champion.

Munjya Crosses Rs 50 Crore Over Its Second Weekend; Braves New Competition

Munjya crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on its 10th day and the hold on 11th day will be strong due to the national holiday. Now that Munjya is an established film at the box office, it will continue to run well for weeks, even after Kalki 2898 AD hits the theatres. A possibility of a Rs 100 crore nett closing is now looking like a reality and we are talking about a film that opened to collections of around Rs 4 crores. What's the most special about how well Munjya has done at the box office is that it is a film with no star faces and it has registered the numbers that it has, purely on merit and word of mouth.

Munjya Is Expected To Be Part Of Stree 2, Which Has Been Announced For An Independence Day 2024 Release

Advertisement

Munjya is part of Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe, which consists of films like Stree, Roohi and Bhediya too. Stree 2 is the next movie of the much loved universe and the hype for it is reaching new peaks. The film has been announced for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It is expected that the audiences will get a glimpse of Munjya in Stree 2. If that happens, the theatre will definitely turn into a stadium.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 8.30 crores Total Rs 53.75 crores in India in 10 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

Advertisement

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Munjya Box Office India Week 1: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film trends exceptionally; Netts Rs 36 crores in 7 days