The Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead was a slow starter at the box office in India, however, has managed to see an upward swing in the business over the opening weekend. After scoring Rs 4.50 crore on the opening day, Chandu Champion jumped to Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday and consolidated that with another spike to Rs 9.50 crore on Sunday. With this, the 3-day total of this Sajid Nadiadwala production stands at Rs 20.50 crore.

Chandu Champion does well in multiplexes of India

The film is doing better business in the multiplexes and this was expected given the genre and urban appeal of the film. While the first day was a scary scenario, the trajectory of growth on Saturday and Sunday has given some hope for the Kartik Aaryan film. There is still a long way to go, but, Kabir Khan directorial has a chance of reaching a respectable number if the weekday sustains at good levels.

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – have collected 12.45 crore over the opening weekend, contributing 60 percent to the total business. Chandu Champion will look to reap benefit of the Bakri Eid Holiday today and the real test begins from tomorrow. Though the weekend trend is strong, with Sunday doubling from Friday, the overall numbers continue to be on the lower side, and it’s about the legs that this sports drama shows from hereon.

Chandu Champion is a relatively expensive film, and hence, reaching a certain number in the long run is a must. There is no competition in the second weekend, which can boost the prospects of the film.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collection of Chandu Champion

Friday: Rs 4.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.50 crore

Total: Rs 20.50 crore

