171 Inspirational Quotes: Navigating Life Through Words of Wisdom

Inspiration is not just an 11-letter word — it is a sentiment, a value that drives us in life and pushes us to do better. This word, even though has a universal meaning — a force that influences us to do things in life — it has different meanings in people’s lives.

Some gain inspiration from within themselves while others look for external factors such as inspirational quotes or self-help books to have a fire in their heart that can’t be doused to do things.

Whether you are self-motivated or get inspired by others — what’s important is that you never let that ‘intense passion’ to get things done fade away.

Many famous people who have tasted success in their lives have left powerful words in their legacy not to let the world dim the light and people lose hope — their powerful motivational quotes can inculcate power even in the most feeble personalities, allowing them to conquer the world.

So whether you are dealing with a difficult time, trying to find a silver lining, or are already motivated, waiting for some inspiring words to boost you up — our list of positive inspirational quotes will be the guiding light! Get your daily motivation with these quotes and lift your spirits now!

Best Inspirational Quotes from Famous People to Help You Gain Strength

1. “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” – Nelson Mandela

2. “It is only when we take chances that our lives improve. The initial and the most difficult risk we need to take is to become honest.” — Walter Anderson

3. “The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.” – Charles Kingsleigh

4. “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill

5. “The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” — Colin R. Davis

6. “Some women choose to follow men, and some choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” — Lady Gaga

7. "When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go." — Carol Burnett

8. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” – George Eliot

9. "It is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change." — Queen Elizabeth II

10. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

11. “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau

12. "Life has got all those twists and turns. You've got to hold on tight and off you go." — Nicole Kidman

Great Inspirational Quotes

13. “Happiness is not something readymade. It comes from your own actions.” — Dalai Lama

14. “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.” — Calvin Coolidge

15. “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”― George Bernard Shaw

16. "I scorched the earth with my talent and I let my light shine." – André Leon Talley

17. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

19. “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” —Tony Robbins

20. “We generate fears while we sit. We overcome them by action. Fear is nature’s way of warning us to get busy.” — Dr. Henry Link

21. “It always seems impossible until it's done.” — Nelson Mandela

22. "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." — Henry David Thoreau

23. “Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” — Roy T. Bennett

Famous Inspirational Quotes

24. “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” — Vince Lombardi

25. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder

26. "I just want you to know that if you are out there and you are being really hard on yourself right now for something that has happened ... it's normal. That is what is going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We are all going to have a few scratches on us. Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please." — Taylor Swift

27. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln

28. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” — Will Rogers

29. “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” — Maya Angelou

30. “Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus.” — Alexander Graham Bell

31. “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.” — Steve Jobs

32. “The man who has confidence in himself gains the confidence of others.” — Hasidic Proverb

Inspirational And Motivational Quotes About Life

33. “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot ― it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” ― Maya Angelou

34. “Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” — Francis of Assisi

35. "If my mind can conceive it, if my heart can believe it, then I can achieve it." — Muhammad Ali

36. “You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball

37. "You can be everything. You can be the infinite amount of things that people are." — Kesha

38. “We don’t just sit around and wait for other people. We just make, and we do.” — Arlan Hamilton

39. "Learning how to be still, to really be still and let life happen — that stillness becomes a radiance." — Morgan Freeman

40. “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” — Brian Tracy

41. "I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion." — Pink

Short Inspirational Quotes

42. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman

43. “Give light and people will find the way.” — Ella Baker

44. “The only failure is not to try.” – George Clooney

45. “Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso

46. “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” — Norman Vincent Peale

48. “The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do.” — Walter Bagehot

49. “Either you run the day or the day runs you.” — Jim Rohn

50. "Belief creates the actual fact." — William James

51. “The best revenge is massive success.” — Frank Sinatra

52. "I have learned not to allow rejection to move me." — Cicely Tyson

Memorable Inspirational Quotes

53. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius

54. “The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.” — Jordan Belfort

55. “If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle

56. "Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn’t have the power to say yes." — Eleanor Roosevelt

57. "Dreams don’t have to just be dreams. You can make it a reality; if you just keep pushing and keep trying, then eventually you’ll reach your goal." — Naomi Osaka

58. "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do." — Steve Jobs

Popular Inspirational Quotes

59. “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” — Winston Churchill

60. "We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained." — Marie Curie

61. "Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put some sunglasses on." — Lady Gaga

62. “Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow.” — Mahatma Gandhi

63. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis

64. "Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow's reality." — Malala Yousafzai

65. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller

66. “Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” — Joshua J. Marine

67. “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” —Thomas Edison

68. “Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” — George Addair

69. “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

70. "Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll start having positive results." — Willie Nelson

Inspirational Quotes to Keep Going

71. "If what you have done yesterday still looks big to you, you haven't done much today." — Mikhail Gorbachev

72. “Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you’re willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” — Lou Holtz

73. "You define your own life. Don't let other people write your script." — Oprah Winfrey

74. "Don't stop when you're tired, stop when you're done." — David Goggins

75. "Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye." — Helen Keller

76. “The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.” — Anonymous

77. “What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle and giving 110% all the time.” — Don Zimmer

78. "I'm not going to continue knocking that old door that doesn't open for me. I'm going to create my own door and walk through that." — Ava DuVernay

Simple Inspirational Quotes

79. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” — Mark Twain

80. "Spread love everywhere you go." — Mother Teresa

81. “Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking.” — William Butler Yeats

82. “To know how much there is to know is the beginning of learning to live.” — Dorothy West

83. “Move out of your comfort zone. You can only grow if you are willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new.” — Brian Tracy

84. “It’s not the load that breaks you, it’s the way you carry it.” — Lou Holtz

85. "Weaknesses are just strengths in the wrong environment." — Marianne Cantwell

86. "We will fail when we fail to try." — Rosa Parks

87. "All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination." — Earl Nightingale

88. "Attitude is the 'little' thing that makes a big difference." — Winston Churchill

89. "If you’re not positive energy, you’re negative energy." — Mark Cuban

Strong And Inspirational Quotes

90. “Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.” — John Wooden

91. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

92. “If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” — Steve Jobs

93. “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterward.” ―Vernon Sanders Law

94. "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

95. “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain

96. "It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome." — William James

Inspirational Quotes About Not Giving up

97. “Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.”― W. P. Kinsella

98. “I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” — Muhammad Ali

99. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — Malala Yousafzai

100. “There is nothing impossible to him who will try.” — Alexander the Great

101. “You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.” — Unknown

102. “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altshuler

103. “No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.” — Anonymous

104. "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

Amazing Inspirational Quotes

105. “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

106. "Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination" — Mae Jemison, American engineer

107. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” — Dale Carnegie

108. “I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” — Stephen R. Covey

109. “You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” — George Lorimer

110. "Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new center of gravity. Don't fight them. Just find a new way to stand." — Oprah Winfrey

111. "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

Heartwarming Empowering Quotes

112. “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” — Mister Rogers

113. "For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn't end." — Michelle Obama

114. “Remember always that you have not only the right to be an individual; you have an obligation to be one. You cannot make any useful contribution in life unless you do this.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

115. “The greatest wealth is to live content with little.” — Plato

116.“Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning.” — Robert Kiyosaki

117. "Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don't know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!" — Anne Frank

118. “The more you give away, the more you will have.” — Unknown

Beautiful Inspirational Quotes

119. “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” – Vince Lombardi

120. “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” – Marcus Aurelius

]121. "You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens." — Mandy Hale

122. “Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” – Jim Rohn

123. “The strongest actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could.” —Unknown

124. "Not having the best situation, but seeing the best in your situation is the key to happiness." — Marie Forleo

125. “The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.

126. “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” —Anaïs Nin

127. “The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs, one step at a time.” —Joe Girard

128. “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean

129. “Be a positive energy trampoline—absorb what you need and rebound more back.” —Dave Carolan

130. “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” – Jim Rohn

131. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer

132. “Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you’re positive, good things happen.” – Deep Roy

133. "If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely." — Roald Dahl

Best Inspirational Quotes of All Time

134. "In the long run, you make your own luck — good, bad, or indifferent." — Loretta Lynn

135. “Goal setting is the secret to a compelling future.” —Tony Robbins

136. “It is only when we take chances, when our lives improve. The initial and the most difficult risk that we need to take is to become honest. —Walter Anderson

137. “When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” —Paulo Coelho

138. “Fake it until you make it! Act as if you had all the confidence you require until it becomes your reality.” – Brian Tracy

139. "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle

140. “A champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.” – Serena Williams

141. "I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan

142. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." — Mahatma Gandhi

143. “Leaders set high standards. Refuse to tolerate mediocrity or poor performance.” – Brian Tracy

144. “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” —Winnie the Pooh

Positive Motivational Life Quotes

145. "Be courageous. Challenge orthodoxy. Stand up for what you believe in. When you are in your rocking chair talking to your grandchildren many years from now, be sure you have a good story to tell." — Amal Clooney

146. "You make a choice: continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it. You draw your own box." — Duchess Meghan

147. "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." — Madeleine Albright

148. “Your attitude determines your direction.” — Unknown

149. "What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

150. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”― Marilyn Monroe

151. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.” — Amelia Earhart

152. “You were born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.” — Zig Ziglar

153. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” — Nido Qubein

154. "It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." — Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

155. “Leaders never use the word failure. They look upon setbacks as learning experiences.” — Brian Tracy

156. “People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing — that’s why we recommend it daily.” — Zig Ziglar

Inspirational Quotes of the Day

157. “Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” — Suzy Kassem

158. “I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” — Jimmy Dean

159. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C.S. Lewis

160. "If you make your internal life a priority, then everything else you need on the outside will be given to you and it will be extremely clear what the next step is." — Gabrielle Bernstein

161. "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." — Norman Vincent Peale

162. “Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” — Christian D. Larson

163. “Whenever you see a successful woman, look out for three men who are going out of their way to try to block her.” — Yulia Tymoshenko

164. "Champions keep playing until they get it right." — Billie Jean King

165. “You’ll find that education is just about the only thing lying around loose in this world, and it’s about the only thing a fellow can have as much of as he’s willing to haul away.” — John Graham

166. “Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” — Augustine Og Mandino

167. “It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger

168. “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”— Vince Lombardi

169. “We become what we think about” — Earl Nightingale

170. "Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you." — Mary Lou Retton

Being inspired helps us stay closer to our goals and be determined to fulfill our dreams. But it’s not really to feel inspired all the time — especially when one is battling life troubles. There are times when you hit a roadblock and are not able to find intrinsic motivation to handle the defeats in life and enhance your well-being.

At this time, surrounding yourself with supportive and successful people, finding happiness in little things, and reading inspirational quotes can help you uplift your spirits and get things done. Remember, tide and tide waits for none — so whatever it is that you want to do, read these positive quotes to find inspiration and accomplish your mission in life!