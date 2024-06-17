7 Best Sonakshi Sinha movies that guarantee wholesome entertainment
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Sonakshi Sinha movies that are a must-watch because of her stunning screen presence and talent.
Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular leading actresses in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan film Dabangg in 2010. Since then, Sonakshi Sinha’s movies have proven her talent and versatility in various genres like drama, action, comedy, and romance.
Many of the actress’ films have become extremely successful at the box office and have brought immense acclaim for her performances. As we look forward to her future projects, let’s take a look at some of the best Sonakshi Sinha movies that are worth a watch.
7 Best Sonakshi Sinha movies to captivate you:
1. Mission Mangal (2019)
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi
- Director: Jagan Shakti
- Writer: R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saketh Kondiparthi
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
One of the highly acclaimed Sonakshi Sinha movies is Mission Mangal. The film follows the lives of scientists at ISRO who played a major part in the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi portrays the role of Eka Gandhi, the propulsion control expert.
2. Ittefaq (2017)
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna
- Director: Abhay Chopra
- Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Ittefaq makes for a must-watch on the Sonakshi Sinha movie list. She plays the character of Maya, a homemaker who is one of the two witnesses to a double m*rder. She has a different account of the crime from the story of Vikram, a writer.
3. Force 2 (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin
- Director: Abhinay Deo
- Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Force 2, the John Abraham-Sonakshi Sinha movie, sees the duo teaming up for a high-stakes mission. ACP Yashvardhan and RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur have to work together to expose the culprit responsible for leaking important information, posing a threat to RAW agents.
4. Akira (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sensharma, Anurag Kashyap
- Director: AR Murugadoss
- Writer: Santhakumar, AR Murugadoss, Karan Singh Rathore
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The gripping movie Akira is a remake of the Tamil film Mouna Guru. It follows the story of a college girl who has been trained in self-defense. However, she has to fight for her innocence when she is targeted by corrupt police officers.
5. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan
- Director: AR Murugadoss
- Writer: AR Murugadoss
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is among the many beloved Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies. It revolves around an Indian Army officer, Virat, who is on vacation. In Mumbai, he sets out on a mission to catch the leader of the sleeper cell network that poses a threat to the city. Sonakshi plays his love interest, Saiba.
6. Lootera (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Writer: Bhavani Iyer, Anurag Kashyap
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar/JioCinema
The Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha movie Lootera is highly loved by the audience and resonates with them to date. Set in the 1950s, Pakhi falls in love with Varun, an archaeologist who has a double life. What comes next is a tale of betrayal, emotions, hope, and love.
7. Dabangg (2010)
- Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia
- Director: Abhinav Kashyap
- Writer: Abhinav Kashyap, Dilip Shukla
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Dabangg is Sonakshi Sinha’s first movie, marking her grand entry into the film industry. The story follows the adventures of Chulbul Pandey, a cop, who faces off against a corrupt political leader named Chedi Singh. Sonakshi plays the role of Rajjo, whom Chulbul falls in love with and ultimately marries.
Apart from her commendable work on the big screen, Sonakshi Sinha has also made a mark in the OTT space through projects like the crime thriller series Dahaad and, more recently, the period drama Heeramandi. We cannot wait to see what Sonakshi brings next for her fans.
