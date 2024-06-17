7 Best Sonakshi Sinha movies that guarantee wholesome entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular leading actresses in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan film Dabangg in 2010. Since then, Sonakshi Sinha’s movies have proven her talent and versatility in various genres like drama, action, comedy, and romance.

Many of the actress’ films have become extremely successful at the box office and have brought immense acclaim for her performances. As we look forward to her future projects, let’s take a look at some of the best Sonakshi Sinha movies that are worth a watch.

7 Best Sonakshi Sinha movies to captivate you:



1. Mission Mangal (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi Director: Jagan Shakti

Jagan Shakti Writer: R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saketh Kondiparthi

R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saketh Kondiparthi Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

One of the highly acclaimed Sonakshi Sinha movies is Mission Mangal. The film follows the lives of scientists at ISRO who played a major part in the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi portrays the role of Eka Gandhi, the propulsion control expert.

2. Ittefaq (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins

1 hour 44 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna Director: Abhay Chopra

Abhay Chopra Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ittefaq makes for a must-watch on the Sonakshi Sinha movie list. She plays the character of Maya, a homemaker who is one of the two witnesses to a double m*rder. She has a different account of the crime from the story of Vikram, a writer.

Advertisement

3. Force 2 (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

2 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin

John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen

Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Force 2, the John Abraham-Sonakshi Sinha movie, sees the duo teaming up for a high-stakes mission. ACP Yashvardhan and RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur have to work together to expose the culprit responsible for leaking important information, posing a threat to RAW agents.

4. Akira (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sensharma, Anurag Kashyap

Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sensharma, Anurag Kashyap Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Writer: Santhakumar, AR Murugadoss, Karan Singh Rathore

Santhakumar, AR Murugadoss, Karan Singh Rathore Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The gripping movie Akira is a remake of the Tamil film Mouna Guru. It follows the story of a college girl who has been trained in self-defense. However, she has to fight for her innocence when she is targeted by corrupt police officers.

Advertisement

5. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Writer: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is among the many beloved Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies. It revolves around an Indian Army officer, Virat, who is on vacation. In Mumbai, he sets out on a mission to catch the leader of the sleeper cell network that poses a threat to the city. Sonakshi plays his love interest, Saiba.

6. Lootera (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

2 hours 16 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey

Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Bhavani Iyer, Anurag Kashyap

Bhavani Iyer, Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar/JioCinema

The Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha movie Lootera is highly loved by the audience and resonates with them to date. Set in the 1950s, Pakhi falls in love with Varun, an archaeologist who has a double life. What comes next is a tale of betrayal, emotions, hope, and love.

Advertisement

7. Dabangg (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins

2 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia Director: Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap Writer: Abhinav Kashyap, Dilip Shukla

Abhinav Kashyap, Dilip Shukla Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Dabangg is Sonakshi Sinha’s first movie, marking her grand entry into the film industry. The story follows the adventures of Chulbul Pandey, a cop, who faces off against a corrupt political leader named Chedi Singh. Sonakshi plays the role of Rajjo, whom Chulbul falls in love with and ultimately marries.

Apart from her commendable work on the big screen, Sonakshi Sinha has also made a mark in the OTT space through projects like the crime thriller series Dahaad and, more recently, the period drama Heeramandi. We cannot wait to see what Sonakshi brings next for her fans.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha QUIZ: Answer 9 fun questions to prove your love for soon-to-be bride