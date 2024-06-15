The JP Dutta-directed Border, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna completed 27 years of its release recently, and marking the date, JP Dutta, Niddhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar announced the sequel Border 2 for a Republic Day 2026 release. The team also announced that India’s biggest war film will be directed by Anurag Singh with Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

Border 2 set in 1971 with Sunny Deol as Kuldeep Singh

And now the industry is buzzing for more updates on Border 2. While some are speculating that the makers have identified a new war and a fresh tale for the Border sequel, we hear that Border 2 will be a continuation from the point where Border ended. An insider shares, “Sunny Deol will play the part of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandrapuri yet again, as he gears up for another war. Much like the first film, this one is also set in the same timeline as the Longewala Battle in 1971.”

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana, two other actors will come on board the film, one of which is expected to be from the Punjabi film industry. The shoot for Border 2 begins in October and the makers are planning to shoot some of the biggest war scenes seen on the spectacle. The week has been eventful as following the success of Munjya, producer Dinesh Vijan reannounced the Stree 2 for an Independence Day 2024 release.

Stree 2 sets up the horror universe; Game on for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

We hear, the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik will set up the future timeline of the horror comedy universe. “Stree 2 is the most ambitious film from Maddock and the team has gone all out to ensure a large-scale experience merging comedy and horror. The teaser screened recently had a surprise appearance of Tamannaah Bhatia, but, that’s not the only guest appearance in Stree 2. Get ready to count the stars you spot in this horror comedy fronted by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao,” the source informs.

As the promotion of Chandu Champion comes to an end, Kartik Aaryan is all ready to commence shooting for the last leg of Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Bhushan Kumar production will be arriving during the Diwali 2024 weekend, along with the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is designed as a Diwali film, as the premise also has a lot of references to the festival of lights. Certain comic acts have the Diwali flavour and the makers are confident to entertain the audience with a packaged film during the Diwali weekend.”

The three sequels aside, we hear that Anil Kapoor has drawn his biggest pay cheque till date for the Netflix original, Subedaar. Buzz is, the price range is around the Rs 20 crore mark. The actor is on a roll signing films left right and centre following the success of Animal, and is the man in demand in the Indian Film Industry. Watch out for the line-up ahead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

