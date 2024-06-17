BTS launches ARMY ONLY Instagram broadcast channel; over 100K fans join within 2 minutes

BTS has launched their ARMY ONLY broadcast channel on Instagram which was joined by over 100K fans within 2 minutes of its opening. ARMYs are more than happy to see how BTS are making different initiatives to stay connected and interact with their fans.

BTS’ ARMY ONLY broadcast channel

On the 17th of June, BTS announced their ARMY ONLY broadcast Instagram channel which ARMYs can join to get many interesting notices and updates about the Run BTS singers.

The first few introductory messages of the channel read like, ‘Hi ARMY, Guess what? We are planning to share some exciting news through this notice channel! 70K (purple heart) for this message, we will drop one video that we have been holding dear!’.

This is a limited channel where few of the selected members along with BTS can only send messages. The ARMYs can read, react, and share it on their personal Instagram.

This channel has made a history of its own as it was joined by over 100K fans within 2 minutes of its opening and has over 2.6 million members as of writing this. The demand for 70K purple heart reaction crossed 400K within minutes and as promised they have dropped a never seen before video of Jimin with the caption ‘Coming Soon’.

This video hints toward new music by member Jimin. In the video, we can see the Closer Than This singer walking towards a locker and opening it with a serious expression on his face. He then takes out a piece of paper with musical notes on it and walks away. The lockers were purple and had the BTS logo on them. Referring to the paper with music notes, it was again posted in the channel with caption, ‘Wait look at this sheet music first. Notice anything strange?’

More about BTS

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The group includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who often co-write or co-produce their music. Originally a hip-hop group, they now cover various genres. Their lyrics address themes like mental health, youth struggles, self-love, and fame, often referencing literature, philosophy, and psychology, and featuring an alternate universe storyline.

Debuting in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) then Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS released their first Korean and Japanese studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up in 2014. Their second Korean studio album, Wings (2016), was their first million-seller in South Korea. By 2017, BTS had entered the global market, leading the Korean Wave into the US.

They were the first Korean group to receive a Gold certification from the RIAA for Mic Drop and the first South Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018). In 2020, BTS became the fastest group since the Beatles to achieve four US number-one albums in under two years. Their album Love Yourself: Answer (2018) was the first Korean album certified Platinum by the RIAA, and Dynamite made them the first all-South Korean act to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.

On June 14, 2022, BTS announced a pause in group activities for members to complete their mandatory military service, planning a reunion in 2025. Jin, the oldest, enlisted on December 13, 2022, followed by the others in 2023. Jin has currently been discharged from his military services.

