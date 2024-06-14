Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan goes to 'sarfira' heights to celebrate great Murlikant Petkar

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
17looms
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories
aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch

aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch

 Ariana Grande to join BTS, TXT and more K-pop artists on Weverse as part of new partnership with HYBE

Ariana Grande to join BTS, TXT and more K-pop artists on Weverse as part of new partnership with HYBE

 Park Bo Gum transforms into Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh from Ireland in variety show My Name is Gabriel; check out NEW poster

Park Bo Gum transforms into Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh from Ireland in variety show My Name is Gabriel; check out NEW poster

 3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar's note on Sushant Singh Rajput's 4th death anniversary will make you emotional

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar's note on Sushant Singh Rajput's 4th death anniversary will make you emotional

The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

 ‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

 Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED

 Stray Kids creates history by becoming only second K-pop act following BTS to earn three gold certifications from RIAA

Stray Kids creates history by becoming only second K-pop act following BTS to earn three gold certifications from RIAA
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories
Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED

 Heeramandi’s Fardeen Khan defends co-star Sharmin Segal’s performance: ‘She had a very complex, challenging role’

Heeramandi’s Fardeen Khan defends co-star Sharmin Segal’s performance: ‘She had a very complex, challenging role’

 Billie Eilish Admits She Finds It Challenging Being 'Vulnerable In A Romantic Way'; Reveals She's Never Been Dumped

Billie Eilish Admits She Finds It Challenging Being 'Vulnerable In A Romantic Way'; Reveals She's Never Been Dumped

 What Was The Cheating Feud Between Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

What Was The Cheating Feud Between Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

 'Sharks, Intimacy, Success': Jeremy Renner Talks Things He Fears The Most

'Sharks, Intimacy, Success': Jeremy Renner Talks Things He Fears The Most

 What Is The Controversy Around Miss Alabama 2024 Plus-Size Model Sara Milliken Winning? Explained

What Is The Controversy Around Miss Alabama 2024 Plus-Size Model Sara Milliken Winning? Explained

 Keerthy Suresh’s review for Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja will force you to watch the movie

Keerthy Suresh’s review for Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja will force you to watch the movie

 Bebe Rexha Slams G-Eazy Over Collaboration Request; Calls Him 'Ungrateful Loser'

Bebe Rexha Slams G-Eazy Over Collaboration Request; Calls Him 'Ungrateful Loser'

 Disney Unveils New Shows And Renewals: From SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures To Disney Jr.’s Ariel ; Checkout The List

Disney Unveils New Shows And Renewals: From SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures To Disney Jr.’s Ariel ; Checkout The List

Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories
The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

 ‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

 How Many Times Have NBA Finals Ended in a Sweep? Celtics vs Mavericks Likely to Be the Next

How Many Times Have NBA Finals Ended in a Sweep? Celtics vs Mavericks Likely to Be the Next

 Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His Recent Social Media Shenanigans: 'My Children Are Used To Being Embarrassed'

Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His Recent Social Media Shenanigans: 'My Children Are Used To Being Embarrassed'

 NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Suggests Competitive All-Star Game May Be 'Past the Point'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Suggests Competitive All-Star Game May Be 'Past the Point'

 Conor McGregor Pulls Out of Michael Chandler Fight at UFC 303, Sparking Massive Outrage Among Fans; ‘I’m Sick to My Stomach’

Conor McGregor Pulls Out of Michael Chandler Fight at UFC 303, Sparking Massive Outrage Among Fans; ‘I’m Sick to My Stomach’

 WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Was Stoned While Filming Who Killed WCW Docuseries

WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Was Stoned While Filming Who Killed WCW Docuseries

 Who Is in the NBA Logo? All You Need to Know

Who Is in the NBA Logo? All You Need to Know

 Former Illinois Star and NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr Found Not Guilty in Ra*e Trial: Reports

Former Illinois Star and NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr Found Not Guilty in Ra*e Trial: Reports
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories
aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch

aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch

 Ariana Grande to join BTS, TXT and more K-pop artists on Weverse as part of new partnership with HYBE

Ariana Grande to join BTS, TXT and more K-pop artists on Weverse as part of new partnership with HYBE

 Park Bo Gum transforms into Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh from Ireland in variety show My Name is Gabriel; check out NEW poster

Park Bo Gum transforms into Ruaidhrí Ó Dálaigh from Ireland in variety show My Name is Gabriel; check out NEW poster

 Stray Kids creates history by becoming only second K-pop act following BTS to earn three gold certifications from RIAA

Stray Kids creates history by becoming only second K-pop act following BTS to earn three gold certifications from RIAA

 FIFTY FIFTY to make 5-piece comeback alongside original member Keena in September; reveals pre-release plans

FIFTY FIFTY to make 5-piece comeback alongside original member Keena in September; reveals pre-release plans

 ILLIT’s Wonhee injures ankle; to be seated during group’s stage at upcoming Weverse Con Festival

ILLIT’s Wonhee injures ankle; to be seated during group’s stage at upcoming Weverse Con Festival

 EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin announce legal action against SM Entertainment and apologize to fans for ongoing feud

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin announce legal action against SM Entertainment and apologize to fans for ongoing feud

 BTS’ and Despicable Me 4 officially tease exciting upcoming collaboration in new video; Watch

BTS’ and Despicable Me 4 officially tease exciting upcoming collaboration in new video; Watch

 TWICE's Nayeon is mysterious woman with varying personas in Y2K style electrifying solo comeback ABCD MV from NA: WATCH

TWICE's Nayeon is mysterious woman with varying personas in Y2K style electrifying solo comeback ABCD MV from NA: WATCH
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories
3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

 Ananya Panday’s gray dress for Chandu Champion screening might look basic but it costs Rs 90,000

Ananya Panday’s gray dress for Chandu Champion screening might look basic but it costs Rs 90,000

 Kiara Advani in white jumpsuit proves that she needs no color to look glamorous and we agree

Kiara Advani in white jumpsuit proves that she needs no color to look glamorous and we agree

 Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly combines power dressing, florals, and crochet trends in a way only she can pull off

Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly combines power dressing, florals, and crochet trends in a way only she can pull off

 Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's vibrant green kurta with colourful details can be your best pick for a mehendi celebration

Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's vibrant green kurta with colourful details can be your best pick for a mehendi celebration

 Malaika Arora, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 6 celebrity-approved ways to rock dangling earrings

Malaika Arora, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 6 celebrity-approved ways to rock dangling earrings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed white shirt and jeans look is an ideal choice for work-from-home virtual meetings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed white shirt and jeans look is an ideal choice for work-from-home virtual meetings

 Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress showed us how to rock bralette blouse with sarees

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress showed us how to rock bralette blouse with sarees

 Top 7 red outfit ideas to upgrade your fiery fashion game ft Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

Top 7 red outfit ideas to upgrade your fiery fashion game ft Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
17looms
Instagram YouTube Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2007 - 2024 Pinkvilla Media Private Limited. All rights reserved. Click here for additional information
Advertisement
Advertisement
movie poster

Chandu Champion Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Drama
Biography

14 Jun 2024 | 37 Mins

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan goes to 'sarfira' heights to celebrate great Murlikant Petkar

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Raaz among others, now plays at a theatre near you. Read our review here.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Jun 14, 2024   |  03:14 AM IST  |  328
News Comment Share
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's transformation in Chandu Champion deserves a special mention (Credit: Nadiadwala And Grandsons)

Key Highlight

  • Chandu Champion is an exceptionally well made biopic on Murlikant Petkar
  • Chandu Champion is now playing at a theatre near you.

Name: Chandu Champion

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan,Katrina Kaif,Shraddha Kapoor

Writer: Kabir Khan

Rating: 3.5

Plot:

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.
Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

What works for Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion is a very neatly and diligently made film on the eventful life of Murlikant Petkar, which is sure to entertain and inspire those who want to represent their country in any way. The film is paced really well and it never feels sluggish at any given point in time. There is a seamless blend of drama and comedy through the course of the film. While that gives the movie a light-hearted feel, it doesn't take out the seriousness from it. Chandu Champion Title Track and Sarfira give instant goosebumps, and they are used to great effect in the film. The song Satyanash has been choreographed nicely. The boxing scenes and the war scenes are managed exceptionally. Kartik Aaryan has done full justice to his demanding role. Kabir Khan has extracted very good work out of all his actors and the result is a film that he can personally be very proud of. 

What doesn't work for Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion doesn't feel very new or fresh as a film because it has a familiar template. While watching Chandu Champion, it constantly feels like one is watching something that has been watched a few times in the past. Luckily for Chandu Champion, it is made so beautifully and with so much heart that the focus remains more on the other positive aspects.

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

Performances in Chandu Champion:

Kartik Aaryan essays the role of Murlikant Petkar with utmost honesty. His physical transformation is laudable. The efforts put in by him for the film are clearly visible. The actor, with Chandu Champion, has proven that he is no 'Chandu' when it comes to acting. Yes, the wide smile can be toned down a little.
Ayan Khan Sroha as the young Murlikant Petkar does his job perfectly.
Vijay Raaz as Petkar's coach Tiger Ali is simply outstanding. He adds more credibility and authority to the movie.
Rajpal Yadav is very lovable as Topaz.
Bhuvan Arora as Garnail Singh is exceptional. 
Shreyas Talpade and Brijendra Kala help keep things light with their natural comedy. 
Other supporting actors in the film make their presence, well felt.

Final Verdict of Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion is an exceptionally well made biopic that celebrates the eventful life of Padmashree Murlikant Petkar. What doesn't help its cause is its familiarity.

You can watch Chandu Champion at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Emergency

Emergency

Drama,History

Released on: 14 Jun 2024
Nadikar

Nadikar

Comedy

Released on: 03 May 2024
Malayalee from India

Malayalee from India

Drama

Released on: 01 May 2024

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

The Bikeriders 2024 movie Video Icon

The Bikeriders

Crime • Drama

Release date: 21 Jun 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One 2024 movie Video Icon

A Quiet Place: Day One

Drama • Horror

Release date: 28 Jun 2024

Ishq Vishk Rebound 2024 movie Video Icon

Ishq Vishk Rebound

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 28 Jun 2024

Despicable Me 4 2024 movie Video Icon

Despicable Me 4

Comedy • Adventure

Release date: 03 Jul 2024

Kill 2024 movie

Kill

Action • Thriller

Release date: 05 Jul 2024

Project Artemis 2024 movie

Project Artemis

Comedy • Romance

Release date: 12 Jul 2024

Sarfira 2024 movie Video Icon

Sarfira

Drama

Release date: 12 Jul 2024

Vedaa 2024 movie

Vedaa

Action • Drama

Release date: 12 Jul 2024

Bad Newz 2024 movie

Bad Newz

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 19 Jul 2024

Captain America 4 2024 movie

Captain America 4

Action • Superhero

Release date: 26 Jul 2024

latest movies

Emergency 2024 movie Video Icon

Emergency

Drama • History

Inside Out 2 2024 movie Video Icon

Inside Out 2

Comedy • Adventure

Munjya 2024 movie Video Icon

Munjya

Comedy • Horror

Gangs of Godavari 2024 movie Video Icon

Gangs of Godavari

Action • Drama

Baby John 2024 movie Video Icon

Baby John

Action • Drama

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 2024 movie Video Icon

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Action • Adventure

The Garfield Movie 2024 movie Video Icon

The Garfield Movie

Comedy • Adventure

Turbo 2024 movie Video Icon

Turbo

Action • Comedy

IF 2024 movie Video Icon

IF

Comedy • Drama

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil 2024 movie Video Icon

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Comedy • Drama

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement