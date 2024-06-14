Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan goes to 'sarfira' heights to celebrate great Murlikant Petkar

Plot:

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

What works for Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion is a very neatly and diligently made film on the eventful life of Murlikant Petkar, which is sure to entertain and inspire those who want to represent their country in any way. The film is paced really well and it never feels sluggish at any given point in time. There is a seamless blend of drama and comedy through the course of the film. While that gives the movie a light-hearted feel, it doesn't take out the seriousness from it. Chandu Champion Title Track and Sarfira give instant goosebumps, and they are used to great effect in the film. The song Satyanash has been choreographed nicely. The boxing scenes and the war scenes are managed exceptionally. Kartik Aaryan has done full justice to his demanding role. Kabir Khan has extracted very good work out of all his actors and the result is a film that he can personally be very proud of.

What doesn't work for Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion doesn't feel very new or fresh as a film because it has a familiar template. While watching Chandu Champion, it constantly feels like one is watching something that has been watched a few times in the past. Luckily for Chandu Champion, it is made so beautifully and with so much heart that the focus remains more on the other positive aspects.

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

Performances in Chandu Champion:

Kartik Aaryan essays the role of Murlikant Petkar with utmost honesty. His physical transformation is laudable. The efforts put in by him for the film are clearly visible. The actor, with Chandu Champion, has proven that he is no 'Chandu' when it comes to acting. Yes, the wide smile can be toned down a little.

Ayan Khan Sroha as the young Murlikant Petkar does his job perfectly.

Vijay Raaz as Petkar's coach Tiger Ali is simply outstanding. He adds more credibility and authority to the movie.

Rajpal Yadav is very lovable as Topaz.

Bhuvan Arora as Garnail Singh is exceptional.

Shreyas Talpade and Brijendra Kala help keep things light with their natural comedy.

Other supporting actors in the film make their presence, well felt.

Final Verdict of Chandu Champion:

Chandu Champion is an exceptionally well made biopic that celebrates the eventful life of Padmashree Murlikant Petkar. What doesn't help its cause is its familiarity.

You can watch Chandu Champion at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?