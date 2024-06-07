Gullak 4 Review: TVF's sitcom remains cozy and heartwarming but new conflicts don't excite much

Plot:

The Mishra family is a middle-class family. It consists of Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), Shanti Mishra (Geetanjali Kulkarni), Aman Mishra (Harsh Mayar) and Annu Mishra (Vaibhav Raj Gupta). The family members try to find joy and happiness in the littlest of things.

Season 4 of Gullak specifically, explores a face off between the challenges faced in both, adulting and parenting. Watch Gullak 4 to find out the specifics.

What works for Gullak 4:

Gullak 4 has heartwarming moments and provides a sense of comfort through its five episodes. The chemistry that the individuals part of the Mishra family share is pretty nice. The performances, while sometimes over-the-top, match the pitch of the performances of a decently engaging sitcom. A new track, Feeling Nayi Hai, is sweet to hear and also quite cheerful. Lastly, Gullak continues to be a sound show from a technical standpoint.

What doesn't work for Gullak 4:

Gullak 4 consists of unexciting conflicts which don't really have much to keep viewers hooked. The show gets trapped in its own over-simplicity. The banter is sometimes fun but it sometimes also feels forced. Gullak often forgets why it is titled Gullak. Absolutely no scene in the fourth season of Gullak has any correlation with the piggy bank in the house. The length of every episode is more than what it should ideally be. It can go back to its earlier 20 minute format instead of around 40 that we see in a couple of episodes in the new season. What would ideally work for Gullak is short episodes with an instant resolution instead of underwhelming conflicts spanning across episodes; unless the show wishes to be something else altogether.

Watch the Gullak 4 Trailer:

Performances in Gullak 4:

Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra is wonderful. He never misses.

Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra is extremely lovable.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu is endearing and sweet.

Harsh Mayar as Aman, despite a loud performance, fits well to the mood of the show.

Sunita Rajwar as the talkative neighbour, lights up the screen whenever she is in it.

Helly Shah, a new entrant in Gullak, makes her presence aptly felt.

Other supporting actors in the show do well in their little roles.

Final Verdict of Gullak 4:

Gullak 4 manages to retain the innocence of Gullak but the new conflicts are unexciting. Also, the show meanders to an extent that the title makes no sense and has no correlation to the proceedings.

You can watch Gullak 4 on SonyLIV now.

Do let us know what you think about Gullak 4.

