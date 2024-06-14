Maharaja Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi stands out in the action-packed revenge flick with a well-written screenplay by Nithilan Swaminathan

pinkvilla
Maharaja Movie Review

Ektaa Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain join forces for family film; trailer unveiled during Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion screening

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 14: Kaveri gets furious at Armaan; Ruhi gets an apology

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 14: Kaveri gets furious at Armaan; Ruhi gets an apology

 Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter Ishaani's life in danger due to THIS reason

Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter Ishaani's life in danger due to THIS reason

 Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Jail Time After 2023 DUI Arrest; Calls Beverly Hills 'Most Beautiful Police Station'

Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Jail Time After 2023 DUI Arrest; Calls Beverly Hills 'Most Beautiful Police Station'

 Laughter Chefs’ Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Arjun Bijlani make stylish appearances at Sana Makbul’s party

Laughter Chefs’ Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Arjun Bijlani make stylish appearances at Sana Makbul’s party

 'Holds A Special Place': Eddie Redmayne Shares Warren Beatty Was Only One Who Offered Help After His Email Was Hacked

'Holds A Special Place': Eddie Redmayne Shares Warren Beatty Was Only One Who Offered Help After His Email Was Hacked

 Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'

Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'

 The Boys: Why Did Hughie’s Mother Leave? Season Three Finally Reveals The Reason

The Boys: Why Did Hughie’s Mother Leave? Season Three Finally Reveals The Reason

 HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion

HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion
Ektaa Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain join forces for family film; trailer unveiled during Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion screening

Ektaa Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain join forces for family film; trailer unveiled during Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion screening

 Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Jail Time After 2023 DUI Arrest; Calls Beverly Hills 'Most Beautiful Police Station'

Tiffany Haddish Reflects On Her Jail Time After 2023 DUI Arrest; Calls Beverly Hills 'Most Beautiful Police Station'

 'Holds A Special Place': Eddie Redmayne Shares Warren Beatty Was Only One Who Offered Help After His Email Was Hacked

'Holds A Special Place': Eddie Redmayne Shares Warren Beatty Was Only One Who Offered Help After His Email Was Hacked

 Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'

Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'

 The Boys: Why Did Hughie’s Mother Leave? Season Three Finally Reveals The Reason

The Boys: Why Did Hughie’s Mother Leave? Season Three Finally Reveals The Reason

 Nicole Kidman Confirms She's Ready To Reunite With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic Sequel: 'There's A Lot More To Tell...'

Nicole Kidman Confirms She's Ready To Reunite With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic Sequel: 'There's A Lot More To Tell...'

 Border 2: Sunny Deol, JP Dutta's highly anticipated sequel to war movie gets a release date; FIND OUT

Border 2: Sunny Deol, JP Dutta's highly anticipated sequel to war movie gets a release date; FIND OUT

 Harom Hara Twitter Review: Netizens compare Sudheer Babu starrer to KGF, call it ‘Blockbuster Action Entertainer’

Harom Hara Twitter Review: Netizens compare Sudheer Babu starrer to KGF, call it ‘Blockbuster Action Entertainer’

 Kirron Kher Birthday: Anupam Kher calls wifey ‘powerhouse of talent’ in special post; Anil Kapoor wishes ‘fun-filled’ year

Kirron Kher Birthday: Anupam Kher calls wifey ‘powerhouse of talent’ in special post; Anil Kapoor wishes ‘fun-filled’ year
Donald Trump Accepts Logan Paul’s Joe Biden Diss Track Request After Calling Him Worst US President

Donald Trump Accepts Logan Paul’s Joe Biden Diss Track Request After Calling Him Worst US President

 ‘He Has Been in and Out of Hospitals’: Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Releases Statement After UFC Saudi Arabia Pull Out

‘He Has Been in and Out of Hospitals’: Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Releases Statement After UFC Saudi Arabia Pull Out

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Up With Joaquim Valente Over Tom Brady Netflix Roast: Report

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Up With Joaquim Valente Over Tom Brady Netflix Roast: Report

 Possible New Date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Revealed; Check Out

Possible New Date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Revealed; Check Out

 Dan Hurley Reveals He Exchanged Texts With LeBron James Before Rejecting Lakers HC Offer for UConn

Dan Hurley Reveals He Exchanged Texts With LeBron James Before Rejecting Lakers HC Offer for UConn

 ‘Will Taylor Get One as Well?’: Travis Kelce Sparks Engagement Rumors Among Swifties With Super Bowl Ring Teaser

‘Will Taylor Get One as Well?’: Travis Kelce Sparks Engagement Rumors Among Swifties With Super Bowl Ring Teaser

 The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

The Undertaker Wants AEW to Challenge WWE But Doesn't Think Tony Khan Is Right Man For It

 ‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

 How Many Times Have NBA Finals Ended in a Sweep? Celtics vs Mavericks Likely to Be the Next

How Many Times Have NBA Finals Ended in a Sweep? Celtics vs Mavericks Likely to Be the Next
HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion

HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion

 The Glory’s Kim Hieora returns to social media 8 months after facing school bullying accusations; writes about 'courage giving lunchbox’

The Glory’s Kim Hieora returns to social media 8 months after facing school bullying accusations; writes about 'courage giving lunchbox’

 Good Partner teaser 2: Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra have contrasting opinions but together do their best as divorce lawyers; Watch

Good Partner teaser 2: Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra have contrasting opinions but together do their best as divorce lawyers; Watch

 BTS’ Jin treats fans to extended version of Super Tuna at 2024 FESTA event; Know interesting lyrics of fish song

BTS’ Jin treats fans to extended version of Super Tuna at 2024 FESTA event; Know interesting lyrics of fish song

 SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu shares bro moment with Columbian rapper Maluma in Paris; PIC

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu shares bro moment with Columbian rapper Maluma in Paris; PIC

 Rain takes extreme measures to protect Kim Ha Neul in latest teaser for upcoming K-drama Red Swan; see official poster

Rain takes extreme measures to protect Kim Ha Neul in latest teaser for upcoming K-drama Red Swan; see official poster

 Will Resident Playbook with Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si A, and more get shelved? Concerns rise amid growing fervor of medical strikes

Will Resident Playbook with Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si A, and more get shelved? Concerns rise amid growing fervor of medical strikes

 Red Velvet to hold HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv fancon tour to celebrate 10th debut anniversary

Red Velvet to hold HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv fancon tour to celebrate 10th debut anniversary

 Park Seo Joon announces first fan meeting Seojoon’s Time in 7 years; to meet South Korean and Japanese admirers

Park Seo Joon announces first fan meeting Seojoon’s Time in 7 years; to meet South Korean and Japanese admirers
6 times Kiara Advani flaunted her oh-so-hot curves with fiery cut-out dresses

6 times Kiara Advani flaunted her oh-so-hot curves with fiery cut-out dresses

 3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

3 times Sonakashi Sinha showed us how to give pantsuits a modern spin

 Ananya Panday’s gray dress for Chandu Champion screening might look basic but it costs Rs 90,000

Ananya Panday’s gray dress for Chandu Champion screening might look basic but it costs Rs 90,000

 Kiara Advani in white jumpsuit proves that she needs no color to look glamorous and we agree

Kiara Advani in white jumpsuit proves that she needs no color to look glamorous and we agree

 Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly combines power dressing, florals, and crochet trends in a way only she can pull off

Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly combines power dressing, florals, and crochet trends in a way only she can pull off

 Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's vibrant green kurta with colourful details can be your best pick for a mehendi celebration

Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's vibrant green kurta with colourful details can be your best pick for a mehendi celebration

 Malaika Arora, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 6 celebrity-approved ways to rock dangling earrings

Malaika Arora, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 6 celebrity-approved ways to rock dangling earrings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed white shirt and jeans look is an ideal choice for work-from-home virtual meetings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed white shirt and jeans look is an ideal choice for work-from-home virtual meetings

 Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress showed us how to rock bralette blouse with sarees

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress showed us how to rock bralette blouse with sarees
Maharaja Movie Review

Maharaja Movie Review

Tamil

Action
Drama
Thriller

14 Jun 2024 | 150 Mins

User Rating

3.0/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

3.0/5

Rate this Movie

Maharaja Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi stands out in the action-packed revenge flick with a well-written screenplay by Nithilan Swaminathan

Vijay Sethupathi stars as Maharaja who is out to find his missing ‘Lakshmi’ making us wonder who or what it is. Check out Pinkvilla's review to know whether the film is worth a watch or not!

by Goutham S

Published on Jun 14, 2024   |  03:29 PM IST  |  821
News Comment Share
Maharaja Review: Vijay Sethupathi delivers a standout performance in a generic storyline

Maharaja Review: Vijay Sethupathi delivers a standout performance in a generic storyline (PC: Nithilan Swaminathan, X)

Name: Maharaja

Director: Nithilan Swaminathan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi,Anurag Kashyap,Abhirami

Writer: Nithilan Swaminathan

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Vijay Sethupathi is back on the big screen once again but this time playing a calm and collected protagonist role. The film not only features the 96 actor in a highly emotional and action-filled environment but also manages to stand out with its spin on a rather generic story.

Adding his charismatic grace to the screens, Anurag Kashyap plays a formidable foe to VJS, making us question why and what is set to unravel. The film also has actors Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Bharatiraja, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, and even Divya Bharati in a cameo role. If you plan to watch Sethupathi’s 50th movie in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review to help you decide.

The Plot:

Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role features the story of a common barber who runs a saloon shop and lives with his only child. Unfortunately, his wife passed away due to a tragic accident involving a reckless truck crashing into their home, leaving behind their daughter. Miraculously, the daughter's life was spared by a metal garbage bin on that fateful day. Since then, the father and daughter have revered the bin as an idol, affectionately naming it Lakshmi.

However, once when the child goes off to a sports camp in another city, a bunch of goons ransack their house, stealing the garbage bin. Now, the father must find out where the bin has gone before his daughter is back from camp. Seeking the help of the police who ridicule him, he has to find out who took the garbage bin, making us question who would steal that and whether something bigger is happening around all this.

The Good: 

Watching Maharaja was a treat, especially seeing Vijay Sethupathi in a new light as a hero after a long time. His powerful performance in the action-packed movie steals the show, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Alongside other talented actors, Anurag Kashyap and Natarajan Subramaniam aka Natty shine with their standout performances. Kashyap's villainous portrayal leaves us craving for more, while Natty surprises everyone with his role transformation from a typical cop to a captivating character in the end.

When talking about the good aspects of the film, we cannot set aside the directing skills and writing talent put forth by Nithilan Swaminathan. Taking a rather generic plot done by several filmmakers in the past but giving it his own twist with a new kind of narration absolutely makes it worthy of a theater watch. Speaking specifically about his directing skills, the interval block stands out as a masterfully crafted moment that will surely entertain Tamil cinema enthusiasts and fans of Vijay Sethupathi.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning the exceptional portrayal of actor Singampuli, which adds an extra layer of emotional depth to the story and showcases one of his finest performances to date.

When it comes to the technical side of the movie, a major advantage that made it enjoyable to watch was the expert editing by Philomin Raj. Known for his exceptional work in movies such as Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, Raj once again showcased his talent by perfectly aligning the screenplay style with the film. Especially in the engaging second half, the protagonist's unreliable narration and unexpected twists were made believable thanks to Raj's technical skills.

Additionally, the film also has a brilliant background score by Ajaneesh Loknath who pumps up the scenes with his craft. Along with the thumping scores, the skillful action sequences give a raw and violent effect to the film, making it a great watch.

The Bad:

The movie does have some negative aspects that might not resonate well with the audience, particularly in the first half where the pacing seems to be an issue. Despite the garbage bin aka Lakshmi being the central theme, it fails to create the emotional connection it was intended to. Even though the barber Maharaja repeatedly expresses his affection towards it, there are moments when it becomes repetitive and fails to convince us.

Additionally, the inclusion of actress Mamta Mohandas’ character as the school PT teacher did not serve any purpose in the whole narrative. Even though initially we are given the sense of a motherly bond shared between Maharaja’s daughter and her, the film does not address what is her significance in the whole plot.

Additionally, the decision to include a renowned director such as Bharatiraja solely for a few inconsistent jokes and emotional triggers was yet another misstep by the creators. Looking at it from a writing perspective, eliminating these shallow characters wouldn't have impacted the film's overall structure and could have actually resulted in a more cohesive screenplay.

Furthermore, the cinematography style used in the action movie did not quite manage to be impressive in any particular area. Especially with the heavy warm lighting the film did not stand out from a visual point of view. Moreover, the coloring is also a generic tone in most Tamil movies, which seems to be a repetitive trend for some time now.

Additionally, the biggest annoying factor in the movie was Anurag Kashyap’s lips not syncing with any of the Tamil dialogues in the movie. Even though the entire film is shot in Tamil with all the other actors speaking it flawlessly, Kashyap’s character makes us wonder why his mouth is glitching like that.

Finally, the movie does not offer a great plot in the sense of amazing content but is mostly riding on a well-written screenplay and narration. The twist, especially in the film’s resolution can be seen from a mile away if you watch South movies often.

The Performance:

Vijay Sethupathi's portrayal in the movie is truly commendable, especially in his role as a devoted father. The way he transitions from a timid character to someone with hidden depths while maintaining his innocence is truly interesting to watch. His performance sets the stage for the emotional dynamic between him and his daughter, making it a joy to watch.

Keeping aside the problems with the dialogues, Anurag Kashyap played a mean antagonist who also once wanted everything for his daughter. However, his character took up the evil path in doing so and had to pay a price, making the haunting experience a well-connected emotion. His wife played by Abhirami also took the attention of many despite having a low screen time.

The Verdict:

The film Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi in the title role is definitely crafted for the big screen experience. The impressive and expertly choreographed action scenes, combined with an energetic background score and stellar performances, come together to provide an enjoyable cinematic experience at the theaters.

If you want to spend a good amount of time watching an emotionally active and thrilling action flick, then surely watch Maharaja in theaters near you.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja Trailer:

Are you planning to watch Maharaja? Let us know in the comment section below.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian films and Entertainment. ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

