See You in My 19th Life, starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead roles, swept everyone off their feet with a heartwarming story of love, loss, and sacrifices. However, on the occasion of their first anniversary, let’s look at some of their best romantic moments, which certainly made everyone believe in true love. Moreover, the chemistry between the actors was so seamless that it often made the audience confuse fiction with reality.

The First Reincarnation Reunion

After constantly dying and reincarnating, Ji Eum finally arrives in her 19th life with all her memories intact from her previous ones. The one she particularly remembers is Seo Ha, whom she met in her 18th life and fell head over heels for. She instantly searches for him in her new life and tries to meet him, but as she was born into a middle-class family, it becomes impossible for her to even find an opportunity to see him.

However, she worked relentlessly hard every day and managed to find a job in Seo Ha’s company. The scene of the two meeting for the first time is curated so phenomenally well that it will definitely tug at everyone’s hearts.

The Beach dance

Ji Eum constantly tried to bring Seo Ha out of his shell and make him enjoy life to its fullest. One such instance is when they both go on a little trip to the beach, and Ji Eum convinces Seo Ha to dance with her as they walk near the sea. Without a care in the world, they both dance along to the music of the winds, making it one of the best moments in the series. It is also the first time that Seo starts to see Ji Eum in a different light.

The first kiss

In that scene, Seo Ha was extremely emotionally distressed after discovering that one of his close ones had orchestrated his childhood accident, which also resulted in Ju Won's death. He reached out to his friend and confidant, Do Yun, for support, but Do Yun was occupied with Cho Won and unable to assist him. Instead, Ji Eum arrived to comfort him. As emotions ran high, Seo Ha ended up kissing her. They shared an intimate moment together, finally reaffirming their feelings for each other.

The final confession

Ji Eum finally revealed the truth about her true identity and confessed that she is, in fact, the reincarnation of Ju Won. However, Seo Ha refuses to believe her until he finds the jewelry box hidden away by her, as Ju Won convinces him. Seo rushes to meet Ji Eum at the amusement park, and they embrace each other with warmth and love.

The new beginning

Ji Eum finally accepts her fate and decides to go through the process of breaking the curse, which enables her to remember every memory over the years. However, it also meant that all her memories of Seo Ha would also get erased. However, Seo remains determined to stay in Ji Eum’s life even though she is going to forget everything about him.

Similar to their first meeting, they interact again near the pool, where Seo Ha offers a job at the company, but she declines almost immediately. Seo Ha responds to her by saying that she should try dating him if she is unsure, which is exactly the same thing she said during their first meeting. The moment is romantic and meaningful, creating a full circle as they head on to a new beginning.

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun gave amazing performances throughout the series, making it a special experience for the viewers. Which moment from the K-drama is your favorite?

