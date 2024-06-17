Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani; 5 times Bollywood divas proved polka dot sarees are forever a trend

Fashion is something that changes with the season. What was an average trend a couple of months ago might be a massive trend a decade later. Similarly, there are a few fashion trends from the good old golden era that many Bollywood divas often try to bring back. One amongst these is the polka dot sarees, which are the most sought-after.

The '60s trend of polka dot saree has persisted until the present day, and Bollywood actresses are often spotted giving their best shot at it. Be it with bouffant hairstyles or by adding a touch of modernness to the look; they have tried it all to make their presence felt.

So, let’s delve and check out 5 times Bollywood divas nailed a polka dot saree and proved it is an evergreen trend.

5 timeless desi styles in polka dot sarees that have an everlasting appeal

Kajol exudes charisma in a red saree with golden polka dots from Ekaya Banaras

Every time the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress steps out in a saree, she has our heartbeats rising for all the right reasons. We know that Kajol loves to dabble with fashion, but she looks nothing short of an epitome of grace when we spot her in a saree. Flaunting one such gorgeous saree look, the diva proves that polka dot sarees are forever a trend, no matter what.

Dolled up in a sindoori red saree from Ekaya Banaras and styled it with a matching sleeveless blouse. This stunning red georgette saree features golden zari polka dots all over and is priced at INR 20,475.

To take her dreamy polka dot saree look a notch up, Kajol accessorized it with a statement chain neckpiece and a stack of golden bangles. For glam, the actress opted for sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a pink lip gloss to complete the ensemble.

Kiara Advani styles a polka dot saree with a bohemian strappy blouse and smokes up the internet

Often spotted in Western attire, Kiara Advani leaves everyone pleasantly surprised whenever she turns up in a desi wear. Balancing an ethnic vibe with a dash of her edgy side, the Kabir Singh actress styled a black and white polka dot saree with a chic racy blouse.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, the diva opted for a bohemian beaded blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching belt. Adding the much-needed oomph to the monochromatic saree, the colorful blouse and belt took the lookup by a notch.

This ensemble from Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor was an absolute stunner, but what won us over was the tiny detailing of the silver-hued coin border all along the saree hemline. This georgette saree with beaded blouse and belt is priced heftily at around INR 72,000.

Kiara accessorized the look with a pair of blue and silver chunky earrings that dropped all the way down to her neck. Leaving her sleek mid-parted hair open, the actress opted for muted makeup with highlighted cheeks, a nude lip color, kohl-rimmed eyes, along a ton of mascara on the eyelashes.

Kareena Kapoor proves polka dot sarees are forever a trend with her chic yet minimal styling

Kareena Kapoor is an effortless fashionista, and each of her looks is a testament to this fact. While the Jab We Met diva isn’t regularly seen wearing sarees; however, when she does, she looks gorgeous. Exuding glamor and casual elegance, Kareena was spotted in a Masaba Gupta ensemble that she styled with utmost grace.

The chanderi saree featured two sizes of polka dots all over the six yards, the bigger ones along the pallu and the tiny dots along the skirt and body of the saree. With a golden zari border, the black and white saree was certainly heightened when the actress styled it with a simple strappy black blouse. This saree from House of Masaba is priced at INR 15,000.

The free-flowing pallu of the saree added a touch of modern-ness to the saree, don’t you agree? Oozing confidence with her smokey and kohl-rimmed eyes, Kareena styled her subtle glam with a black bindi, contoured cheeks, and nude lips. She tied the look together with open tresses, chunky German silver chandbali danglers with pearl droplets, and a statement round ring.

Priyanka Chopra oozes vintage vibes in a red and white polka dot saree from Sabyasachi

The OG desi girl Priyanka Chopra makes sure that her saree looks are as eclectic as her contemporary style and Western attire. She steps out each time with absolute chicness and makes an unparalleled mark with her style.

One such look the diva flaunted established that, much like her unmatched charm, polka dot sarees are a forever trend. This stunning red and white polka dot saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee oozed vintage vibes. Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka styled the ensemble with a full-sleeved blouse and free-flowing pallu.

Sticking to classic styling, the Dil Dhadakne Do diva opted for a sleek center-parted hair bun. With shoulder-dusted dangler earrings, Priyanka took the statement-making jewelry trend a level up. For glam, she picked a dewy makeup base with smokey brown eye shadow, oodles of shimmer on her eyelids, and a sleek black eyeliner topped with mascara. She finished her look with a bold red lip and a micro-bindi for a desi touch.

Polka dot retro feels by Shilpa Shetty transports us right back to the 1950s

It is a nostalgic city here, thanks to Shilpa Shetty’s stunning retro polka dot saree that takes us back in time. The Super Dancer judge gave us a crash course on pulling off a polka dot saree, the OG way. Donning Label Earthen’s classic Chai and Batasha organza silk saree with a black sleeveless blouse, Shilpa Shetty exuded vintage vibes. She draped the saree in a bandage style to show off its charming scalloped hemline. The saree is priced at INR 26,900.

To accentuate her traditional 50s look, Shilpa Shetty went for a bouffant voluminous bun hairstyle, which she finished with a black polka dot scarf. For accessories, the Dhadkan actress picked floral earrings and black bangles. She completed her look with a sharp cat wing eyeliner, red lips, and a subtle makeup base.

We adore each of these Bollywood beauties’ attempts to don a polka dot saree and prove that this trend is here to stay. Be it Kiara Advani’s shot of styling a polka dot saree with a trendy bohemian blouse or Shilpa Shetty’s on-point vintage saree draping, we loved them all.

Comment down below and let us know which of these looks made it to your favorites list.

