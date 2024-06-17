3 years of Hospital Playlist 2: Top reasons why Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho’s medical drama sequel lived up to fans’ expectations

Hospital Playlist aired its first season in 2020, quickly garnering K-drama fans’ attention with its refreshing and well-written storyline. The second season followed suit in 2021, living up to the viewers' expectations. On June 17, as the Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, and more starrer slice-of-life medical drama completes 3 years, let’s revisit how it continued the strong narrative.

Hospital Playlist 2 plot

Helmed by the Reply series director Shin Won Ho, Hospital Playlist 2 continues the season 1 storyline, revolving around the day-to-day lives of five doctors and their patients inside a hospital. Amid the co-existence of birth and date, the five medical professionals forge a comforting friendship through their mutual love for music.

Jo Jung Suk plays Lee Ik Jun, an intelligent yet humble assistant professor of general surgery. Jung Kyung Ho embodies the character of Kim Jun Wan, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Yoo Yeon Seok transforms into the assistant professor of pediatric surgery, Ahn Jung Won. Kim Dae Myung takes on the role of Yang Seok Hyung while Jeon Mi Do completes the friends’ group as neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa.

Reasons why Hospital Playlist 2 lived up to its prequel's reputation

1. Character growth

Hospital Playlist 2 develops the storyline further showing a compelling yet realistic growth of the five main characters. The friendship between Kim Jun Wan and Do Jae Hak (played by Jung Moon Sung) flourishes further and the duo provides amazing comic relief to the plot.

In addition, the sequel also provides much insight into each character’s life outside the hospital.

2. Romantic developments

Hospital Playlist 2 grabs fans’ attention by finally addressing the romantic life between a few characters. From the first season, fans have been eagerly anticipating the romance storyline unfolding between Lee Ik Jun Chae Song Hwa.

But their love story advances realistically, showcasing that the small and subtle actions matter most in any relationship.

In the hospital, Song Hwa is known as the kindest surgeon, so many seek her help in times of need. However, it is Ik Jun who makes sure to help her out in every possible way. He addresses others’ questions on behalf of Song Hwa, to give her a chance to rest.

Unlike most K-dramas, Hospital Playlist 2 eschews the usual way of portraying romance between two characters. Ik Jun and Song Hwa’s warm gestures for each other help viewers sympathize and relate with their pair in a better way.

3. Actors’ performances

The main 5 including Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung keep up with their last season’s performance if not better. At the same time, the on-screen synergy between them also blossoms further, which also leads to off-screen friendship between this talented ensemble.

4. A great finale

Not many K-dramas get to air a sequel and the ones that do, sometimes fail to live up to the viewers’ expectations. But that’s not the case with Hospital Playlist 2, especially with its finale.

The final episode piqued fans' interest for two reasons. While the drama itself concluded on a wholesome note, it still left some unanswered questions, which makes viewers believe in the possibility of a new season.

5. Beautiful OSTs

Just like the first season, the sequel also features a great soundtrack, sung by some of the best OST singers in the industry.

So, these are some of the reasons why we think Hospital Playlist 2 is unarguably a great sequel, which manages to maintain the slice-of-life tone of its first season. As it clocks 3 years today since its first episode release date on June 17, 2021, these are also some of the great reasons to rewatch the series.