EXCLUSIVE: ‘He got us all pizzas,’ Taz Singh on bonding with BTS’ RM on LOST MV set, meeting Song Joong Ki and more

BTS’ RM recently dominated multiple charts with his latest release LOST from his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The music video, known for its eccentricity, has captured considerable attention. Actor and model Taz Singh notably stood out for his role as the quirky host of RM’s talk show within the music video.

About BTS’ RM’s music video LOST and Taz Singh

On May 24 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST BTS member RM released his solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, accompanied by the music video for the title track, LOST. LOST is an alternative pop song that explores themes of confusion and contradictory emotions, expressing the idea that such feelings are bearable when surrounded by friends.

Watch LOST here-

The trippy music video for LOST prominently features several actors, including rising actor and model Taz Singh. Taz gained attention for his role as the host in RM's talk show segment within the video, making him the first Sikh actor to feature in a BTS music video.

Taz Singh, born in Glasgow, United Kingdom, hails from an Indian heritage. His journey into acting and the arts began after his studies in college, where he discovered his passion. The rising actor and model of Punjabi descent, has already portrayed a diverse range of roles throughout his career.

Notably, he ventured into Bollywood and appeared in the film Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar. Currently, Taz is gearing up for several upcoming Bollywood projects scheduled for release this year.

He will be seen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, set to release on July 5. Additionally, he is part of the upcoming film Tehran starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, slated to release on July 19.

Interview with Taz Singh for BTS’ RM’s music video LOST

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Taz Singh spoke to us about his experience in getting cast for BTS' RM's music video LOST, his experience working with the K-pop superstar firsthand, acting inspirations, meeting with other Korean celebrities, favorite Korean and Bollywood stars, and future projects.

What was the collaboration process like while working with BTS' RM? What was your overall experience like collaborating with RM's team and the creative staff throughout the project?

Taz Singh: Absolutely lovely! My favorite project and set to date. Collaborating with RM…how do I say it…he’s all about the vibe. He’s an awesome artist and cool person. RM took good care and looked after all of us well, for instance, he got us all pizza suddenly whilst taking a break from the shooting. I connected well with many of RM’s team on set; many of his friends were from Korea and Japan, some from the Kumamoto region, so there were a lot of commonalities as I also had Japanese friends from Kumamoto.

I have to say a big thank you to Lee Ju Sang for all his help and support too, he’s also from RM’s team. The whole vibe of the set and project was just a fantastic experience. San Yawn helped me a lot with creative directions and approaches. I spent a lot of time talking with him and discussing creative ideas before shooting, and Aube Perrie directed me in my role as what you now see in the Music Video. Great times, great memories. It was an honour to work with everyone.

Thank you so much RM for having me on board! Thank you everyone! I had a really nice time! It was lovely meeting you all!

What was the process like for you to secure a role in BTS' RM's music video for LOST? Could you walk us through how it all came together?

Taz Singh: The audition went through my UK agent and team. Initially, it was kept confidential as mentioned just as a ‘Korean project’, so not much information was known at that stage. I auditioned once, was requested to audition again, and after several days, received confirmation through my agent. Shortly after, I found out I would be working with RM. I had no idea until then. Of course, I had to keep everything confidential, but I remember feeling excited as I prepared and traveled out.

RM discusses feeling "lost” in the music video and finding solace with friends. Can you relate to this experience in your own life?

Taz Singh: Completely. I think we all feel ‘lost’ at some point in our lives. There have been many times where I felt ‘lost’ in my life personally. The pandemic period was definitely a time that I felt very uncertain about many things, and 2023 was also a tough time for me in many areas.

As for friends and solace, generally speaking…perhaps it’s a human ‘ego’ concept in that we like to think we can do everything independently, but the truth is we are always reliant and dependent on good people in our life.

Having good friends and good people with good energy is so important; they’re genuinely supportive and care for you when things are tough, and when things are going great, you create and share memorable experiences. We always need good friends in our life, regardless of our background and careers. I think it’s critical to living a happier and peaceful life in all areas. Find people who love you. Good vibes, good life.

I think at the core of it all, we all just want to be loved unconditionally. Finding people who truly love and appreciate you like that though perhaps is often rare.

Did you have the opportunity to engage in personal conversations with RM? If so, could you share some insights into what topics were discussed or what the interaction was like? Could you share any memorable or enjoyable moments from your time on set during the filming of LOST?

Taz Singh: Honestly, it was like working with a friend. We ‘vibed’ and just connected very quickly. There was a time where I heard the track continue to play slightly longer before being paused. I felt the vibe and got into the flow of the track, briefly turning to him to my right and saying something along the lines ‘damn, that was nice’.

Seconds after, we bumped fists, before getting ready for the another take of the scene…and …action!

My favorite scene is towards the end of the music video where RM climbs up all the personas and his head comes through the desk of the Host Show. I remember shooting that was a challenge, though fun.

Are you a fan of the group? If yes can you share your favorite BTS member and track for their fans?

Taz Singh: Of course! Well…perhaps I am biased to say that RM is my favorite. Not only did I meet and work with him, but it’s also because of his vibe and music. I like the track Lonely by RM. RM’s flow in Do You. Currently, I’m listening to Groin on repeat, which RM recently released. BTS Butter is another one I like. BTS ANPANMAN is cool.

What aspect or scene of the music video LOST stands out to you the most, and why?

Taz Singh: The creative inspiration and metaphors in LOST go quite deep and have a lot of meaning. It’s relatable and human. Not only that, but the choice of colors, tones and feel of the track overall, makes me greatly appreciate the artistic efforts and thoughts that have gone into this. I like how each actor represents a particular persona.

Perhaps, if I look at it from a deeper perspective, LOST touches upon how we have different personas or ‘ideas’ of ourselves. In reality, we are a variety and mix of all of these, but generally only show a few sides of our ‘personas’ to society and others.

At the core of it, perhaps we just want to be accepted and appreciated by others truly without judgment. Honestly, that’s the thing I really like about this music video particularly. It’s very artistic and the track sounds great, but there’s also a very strong human element to it that many can relate too. We all get ‘lost’ in various aspects and areas in our lives.

Also, in the RM LOST music video, there’s also a lot of “easter eggs” and small hidden details. All good fun.

Desi ARMYs have been thrilled by the Indian representation in a BTS music video. Do you have any messages or words for them?

Taz Singh: Desi ARMYS, BTS Indian ARMYs, BTS ARMYs…wow…you’ve all given me so much love and support. I truly appreciate it. I’m so happy to feel connected with you all and I’m glad RM’s LOST has received a lot of love from India.

I hope to one day connect more with everyone. Currently I am working on a project in Japan, but recently, the idea came to my mind…perhaps it’d be cool to one day do an event or something where we can connect more with the ARMYs. Even just saying hi to everyone in person would be cool.

I genuinely want to connect more with ARMYs as you all have actually given me a lot of encouraging support and strength. So, I want to also one day give back, share that love, and do something to make others happy too. I hope to do my best as both an actor and human being and continue to make you all proud. Thank you ARMYs. You are all awesome. And to all Desi Indian ARMYs … “Chakk de Fatte!” Thank you all of you!

Do you have any favorite Bollywood films or stars? Additionally, are there any plans to expand your involvement in Bollywood beyond your upcoming project Ulajh with Jahnvi Kapoor?

Taz Singh: Three Idiots might be my favorite. It's difficult to say which Bollywood film is my number one favorite. There are many I really liked. There are a lot of Bollywood actors and actresses I like. Manushi Chhillar is my favorite Bollywood actress currently. She’s chill. She’s a nice person and her journey and work is interesting. As for Bollywood actors, John Abraham, SRK, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and many others.

I’m also excited and looking forward to the release of Ulajh and hope it does well. Thank you again Sudhanshu Saria and Janhvi Kapoor. Given the love I have received from BTS Indian ARMYs and fans, I feel even more encouraged to do more work in Bollywood, I would really like to do more. A Romantic Comedy would be nice, if I ever get the chance, and preference. I’m passionate about anything that has a good story though.

Who or what was your greatest inspiration that influenced your decision to pursue acting? Do you have an interest in Korean dramas as well? If so, are there any particular series or actors/actresses you admire?

Taz Singh: I remember back around ten years ago or so, being influenced by my Asian friends, I was watching some Korean dramas. I watched IRIS and Athena: Goddess of War. My inspiration for acting grew after watching Lee Byung Hun and Cha Seung Won in these dramas.

There are many others too, for instance, Jang Hyuk and Lee Ha Na, from the Korean Drama, Voice. Lee Ji Ah and Kim So Yeon, from The Penthouse. Song Joong Ki! I really liked his drama, Vincenzo. I was also very fortunate to have met and spoken with him previously, he is very pleasant, and his team were lovely!

Bae Doona and Kim Si Eun from Next Sohee, directed by Jung July. I was quite moved after watching this Korean film. There are many Korean actors and actresses I admire!

Do you envision collaborating with more K-pop idols in future projects?

Taz Singh: Definitely! I grew up listening to G-Dragon and BIGBANG during that era, also 2NE1, CL, Taeyeon etc. If I ever get the chance to collaborate more with others and give my love for Korean entertainment, it would be a privilege. I’m also a fan of IU too, for many reasons, and I was fortunate to attend the press conference for her film, Broker, at the Cannes film festival 2022.

It would mean a lot to me, also personally because of my promises to my Korean friends, to do more collaborations with K-pop idols and Korean entertainment. If it happens, it happens. I will keep doing my best, working hard and sharing the love and support to others along the way as I continue my journey! 화이팅!

