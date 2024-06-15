EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan on not having experience as actor during his debut with Prem Aggan; says he was not 'very keen on' acting

Fardeen Khan made his comeback in the Hindi entertainment industry after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked-about web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor who is currently enjoying the success of his first web series recently got candid during an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla.

Fardeen who made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan said that when he started, he didn't have any experience as an actor. He also said that he didn't want to be an actor but it happened without him realizing it.

Fardeen Khan wanted to be a filmmaker

Fardeen Khan opened up about how he was not interested in being an actor but was being approached by people indirectly. "I was not directly offered films but I know people had spoken to my father as to why he's not... he looks like he should be an actor. But acting wasn't something that I was very keen on, to be honest. It wasn't my first choice."

On being asked about what he wanted to do, Fardeen said, "Filmmaking, that was my first choice and how did I end up being an actor, I don't know, big mistake."

How Fardeen Khan became the lead hero of Prem Aggan

Fardeen Khan's debut film Prem Aggan was directed by his father Feroz Khan. Talking about how he came on board for it despite having no interest in acting, he recalled, "He was in the process of making a film at that point in time and he was having a lot of discussions about casting and so on and so forth. I think a lot of people said 'why don't you take this guy who lives in your home' (he says while laughing)". So that's how the idea was born and that's how it came about. And that's when I think even he took it seriously.

Advertisement

The actor who has won accolades for his performance in Heeramandi opened up about how he lacked acting experience when Prem Aggan was released. He said, "When the film released it was still three or four years I think so from the time I graduated and came back so in terms of experience I mean I definitely lacked it, my language wasn't my strength, I was very raw in many ways and when I look back it's definitely something that I still feel I should have given it some more time before doing that I think I should have had more time to prep and actually practically get some acting experience but it just happened I mean real-world acting experience out of a classroom."

Fardeen Khan's work front

After Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fardeen will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and more. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on August 15, 2024. He will also be seen in Housefull 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan says Heyy Babyy is his only movie he lets his kids watch, wants them to see THIS Kareena Kapoor film next