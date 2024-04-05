Although I Am Not a Hero teaser: Chun Woo Hee learns about Jang Ki Yong's supernatural family

Although I Am Not a Hero is a much-awaited fascinating K-drama starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the drama because the star cast comes together for a mysterious and interesting plot. Jang Ki Yong is known for his roles in dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW and more. Chun Woo Hee has impressed with her acting in Unlocked, The Wailing, Be Melodramatic and more.

Although I Am Not a Hero teaser featuring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong

On April 5, JTBC released the teaser for their upcoming drama Although I Am Not a Hero. In the teaser, Chun Woo Hee could be seen revealing the family secret of Jang Ki Yong. Their family once had superpowers but lost their abilities due to modern problems. Her narration asks 'Don’t you want to go back to the happy times?'

More about Although I Am Not a Hero

Although I Am Not a Hero is all set to premiere on May 4. There will be 12 episodes in total. New episodes will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them because of her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

The drama is directed by Jo Hyun Taek who is also known for Snow Drop, SKY Castle and more. Joo Hwa Mi has written the script. She has also written, Introverted Boss, Marriage, Not Dating and more.

Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Go Doo Shim and Kim Su Hyun will be appearing in the lead roles.

