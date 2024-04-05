Girls' Generation's Yuri, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, Park Tae Hwan to cameo in Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, tvN's upcoming K-drama promises some of the most thrilling special appearances. Girls' Generation's Yuri, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, and Park Tae Hwan are set to make cameos in this time-slip romance K-drama, alongside lead stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok.

Girls' Generation's Yuri, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, Park Tae Hwan cameos on Lovely Runner

On April 5, tvN treated fans to a glimpse of the drama's highly anticipated cameos featuring Girls' Generation's Yuri, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, and Olympic gold medalist Park Tae Hwan—each of whom was a significant figure in 2008.

In the freshly unveiled stills, Yuri dons a military uniform-inspired blazer reminiscent of Girls' Generation's iconic stage attire from their Genie era, serving as a nostalgic reminder of the immense popularity the Nation’s girl group enjoyed during their peak.

Meanwhile, celebrated swimmer Park Tae Hwan, who clinched a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, dives into action as he challenges Byun Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae, a competitive swimmer in the drama. Lastly, Han Seung Yeon takes on the role of a radio show DJ where Ryu Sun Jae's band Eclipse makes a special guest appearance.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a beloved web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is an exciting new time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a passionate fan shattered by the loss of her favorite artist Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byun Woo Seok). Im Sol finds herself traveling back in time to 2008 with the mission to prevent his tragic fate and save him.

Standing tall at an impressive 189cm, Byun Woo Seok flawlessly embodies the character of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned top-tier star celebrated for his perfect looks, talent, and charisma. Despite his fame, Ryu Sun Jae carries with him the memory of his past as a promising swimmer in his youth.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon effortlessly brings to life the complexity of her character, Im Sol, seamlessly transitioning from a devoted 34-year-old fan in 2023 to a determined 19-year-old student in 2008, driven to rewrite her idol's tragic fate. Lovely Runner will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST.

