Although I Am Not a Hero poster: Chun Woo Hee shows up out of nowhere at Jang Ki Yong’s supernatural home

Although I Am Not a Hero (the literal title), JTBC's upcoming fantasy romance drama has finally revealed its first poster. The series narrates the tale of a man hailing from a supernatural family, whose members lose their extraordinary abilities due to confronting realistic real-world challenges. The plot unfolds as he encounters a strange woman by fate. Directed by Cho Hyun Tak of SKY Castle and written by Joo Hwa Mi of Marriage, Not Dating, the drama also features writer Kang Eun Kyung from Dr. Romantic.

Although I Am Not a Hero poster

In the drama, Jang Ki Yong portrays Bok Gwi Joo, a character with the supernatural ability to journey back in time. However, he loses this power due to his battle with depression. Chun Woo Hee takes on the role of Do Da Hae, a mysterious woman who unexpectedly appears in front of Bok Gwi Joo's family.

The newly released poster captures the essence of the storyline, with Do Da Hae prominently featured in the front while the members of the Bok family remain hidden behind curtains. This imagery creates a sense of mystery surrounding their concealed identities, hinting at the secrets they hold and the true extent of their extraordinary abilities.

Bok Gwi Joo's sad expression and the haunting silhouette reflect his inner fight, encompassing the heaviness of his depression.

Bok Man Heum (portrayed by Go Doo Shim) exudes a strong and unwavering presence, symbolizing her role as the pillar of strength within the Bok family. However, she grapples with the loss of her psychic ability to foresee the future in her dreams, brought on by her struggle with insomnia.

As for Bok Dong Hee (played by Claudia Kim), Bok Gwi Joo's sister, her inability to utilize her gift of flight due to bulimia is seen with a mischievous grin. There is a hint of unpredictability in her character.

Bok Yi Na (portrayed by Park So Yi), Bok Gwi Joo's daughter, exudes a mysterious calmness with her poker face. The absence of her shadow in the poster adds to the mystery surrounding her yet-to-be-revealed superpower.

Lastly, Eom Soon Ku (played by Oh Man Seok) stands as the nurturing father figure within the Bok family. Despite being the sole member without any supernatural ability, he diligently cares for his family, highlighting his strength and dedication.

More about Although I Am Not a Hero

The production team of Although I Am Not a Hero expressed their admiration for the exceptional chemistry among the cast members, including Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Claudia Kim, Oh Man Seok, and Park So Yi, likening it to that of a real family right from the start.

With the solid performances of the ensemble, Although I Am Not a Hero promises to be a special project filled with heart-fluttering romance, the warmth of familial love, and deep, profound emotions. Although I Am Not a Hero will premiere on May 4 at 10:30 PM KST.

