Apink’s Yoon Bomi, who is currently working on the ongoing popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, has been in a long relationship with music producer and Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado for 8 years. The news has been reported by a South Korean media outlet and has left the fan community in shambles after the big revelation.

Apink's Yoon Bomi and music producer Rado have been in a relationship for 7 years

On April 23, 2024, a South Korean news agency revealed a report that Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado have been in a relationship for 8 years, and they have kept their union hidden. Apparently, the couple has been in a relationship since 2017. Their relationship began through creating and making music, and they have been dating each other since then.

Apink’s third full-length album, released in 2016, PINK REVOLUTION’s title track, Only One was written, composed, and arranged by Black Eyed Pilseung. They both might have been introduced to each other during that time and developed feelings for each other eventually. Moreover, the song served as a bridge for the two to become close to each other. It was their first collaboration as a vocalist and music producer. In an interview, Rado revealed that Only One was his favourite song. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Since then, the two have been silently supporting each other from the sidelines. Rado remained supportive of Yoon Bomi’s group activities and she became his inspiration for music. Moreover, a source has also revealed that Rado has been Yoon Bomi’s biggest support system throughout the years and they have promised each other a future together.

Additionally, both their respective agencies have been asked to comment on the news. Both companies have briefly made a comment that they are currently checking the facts and will make an official statement soon.

More about Apink's Yoon Bomi

Apink’s Yoon Bomi made her debut as a K-pop group member on April 19, 2011, alongside Park Cho Rong, Jeong Eunji, Kim Nam Joo, and Oh Ha Young. In 2023, she parted ways with IST Entertainment and signed up with Choi Creative Lab. However, she will still be part of the group activities. Currently, she appears in the ongoing K-drama Queen of Tears, which has garnered immense popularity since its release. She has taken up the role of Secretary Na, and is being well-loved by fans for her portrayal.

ALSO READ: 'HYBE is blinded by profits': ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin issues scathing statement over feud with Bang Si Hyuk's conglomerate