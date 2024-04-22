'HYBE is blinded by profits': ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin issues scathing statement over feud with Bang Si Hyuk's conglomerate

Min Hee Jin of ADOR releases a detailed statement regarding the feud with HYBE, citing ILLIT's alleged plagiarism of NewJeans as a pivotal issue. Accusations of cultural appropriation and corporate mishandling deepen the rift between the two entities.

Min Hee Jin’s statement against HYBE

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has released a comprehensive statement addressing the ongoing feud between ADOR and HYBE, citing allegations of plagiarism against ILLIT as a catalyst for the conflict. In the statement, Min Hee Jin accuses HYBE, including its head honcho Bang Si Hyuk, of profiting off the copying of ADOR's artist, NewJeans, by ILLIT under BeLift Lab.

Min Hee Jin emphasizes that ADOR has objected to HYBE regarding the copying of NewJeans and successive issues related to the treatment of the group. However, HYBE has failed to acknowledge the mistake and instead plans to take steps to remove Min Hee Jin from her position. Min Hee Jin refutes HYBE's allegations of attempting to steal from the company, asserting that protecting NewJeans' cultural achievements does not equate to harming ADOR's interests.

The statement concludes with ADOR's commitment to exhaust all legal options to protect NewJeans from further plagiarism and to uphold their cultural achievements. ADOR hopes that through this statement, HYBE and BeLift Lab will acknowledge their mistakes, respect the cultural achievements of others, and contribute positively to the entertainment industry.

More details about the feud between ADOR’s MIn Hee Jin and HYBE

The ongoing clash between ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, and HYBE has reached a critical juncture, with HYBE initiating an audit into ADOR amid suspicions of a coup. Allegations surfaced suggesting ADOR executives, including Min Hee Jin, were plotting to wrest control from HYBE.

Reportedly, the audit's findings revealed alleged breaches of confidentiality and collusion among insiders aiming to sway HYBE into relinquishing its ADOR shares. In response, HYBE demanded Min Hee Jin's resignation, exposing a power struggle between the two factions. With legal battles looming, the rift between erstwhile allies in the K-pop scene has shocked industry observers.

As the conflict unfolds, industry stakeholders await further developments and potential resolutions to address concerns of impropriety and rebuild trust in the wake of the controversy.

