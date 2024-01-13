As Kep1er's contract nears conclusion, will members renew the deal? Here's what we know

With Kep1er's 2-year contract set to expire in July 2024, ongoing discussions revolve around a possible extension. Wake One, the agency representing Kep1er is actively working towards prolonging the group's contract, expressing a strong commitment to an extended promotional period.

Kep1er's Contract Conclusion: Will Members Opt for Renewal?

As Kep1er's 2-year contract approaches its July 2024 expiration, ongoing discussions regarding a potential extension are underway. Wake One, the agency representing Kep1er is actively pursuing the extension of the group's contract, emphasizing their commitment to an extended promotional period.

Wake One's efforts to establish a long-term roadmap and strategy for the artist began last year, but faced challenges in reaching an agreement with the previous agency. Despite this, Wake One remains engaged in mutual discussions, reaffirming their unchanged commitment to extending Kep1er's activities.

In contrast, LIMELIGHT, under 143 Entertainment, recently released their 3rd mini-album, 'LAST DANCE', on January 12. Following this album's activities, LIMELIGHT plans to undergo a period of group reorganization with a 3-member system.

Notably, Kep1er's members Kang Ye Seo and Mashiro are expected to pursue individual activities after the conclusion of Kep1er's activity period, returning to their previous agency, 143 Entertainment. While the initial end date coincides with Kep1er's 2nd anniversary on July 3, potential changes may occur based on future contract negotiations.

More details of Kep1er

Kep1er, a South Korean girl group formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021, has swiftly made its mark in the K-pop scene. Managed by Swing Entertainment and WakeOne, the nine-member group—Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting; debuted on January 3, 2022, with the EP First Impact and committed to a two-year-and-six-month active period.

Kep1er's journey started with their formation through Girls Planet 999, a multinational girl group survival show. Despite challenges, the group has achieved significant milestones, including winning their first music program award on M Countdown with Wa Da Da. With a successful Japanese debut, various EP releases, and a growing fan base, Kep1er continues to captivate audiences. As they navigate the possibility of extending their contract, Kep1er remains a rising force in the K-pop industry, set to embark on their second Japanese concert tour in 2024.

