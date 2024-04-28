Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Debuted for Lakers and Became Youngest Player in NBA History

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death

It was November 3rd, 1996, when a young and enthusiastic Pennsylvania born Kobe Bryant made his debut in the NBA. Joining the Los Angeles Lakers for their trip, Kobe went out to become the youngest player ever to step into the wood court at the age of 18 years and 72 days.

However, in no way can the debut game define how illustrious Kobe’s career became late down the line. He spent two games on the bench before getting his first breakthrough against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bryant, also admiringly known as 'The Mamba', got six minutes of gameplay on the court where he was unable to trench down a single point. However, he attempted one shot to the basket which did not convert successfully. He had one rebound and a block to his name that night.

Despite a not so flashy performance from Bryant, it was Shaquille O’Neal who had the Lakers sail through victory with 35 points and 19 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Kobe Bryant’s Scoring Journey Started in the Next Game

Kobe Bryant's early career saw significant milestones, with his first point coming on the free-throw line against the New York Knicks just two days after his debut.

While his breakout performances were yet to come, he showcased his potential by scoring a season-best 24 points against the Golden State Warriors and delivering strong showings during the Lakers' playoff journey, ultimately concluding against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference finals.

Despite starting with an average of 7.6 points per game in his first season, Bryant's trajectory soared, leading to an illustrious career marked by 33,643 points, ranking fourth on the all-time list, and securing five NBA championships.

Tragically, his legacy was abruptly altered by a helicopter crash on January 26, claiming his and his daughter Gianna’s lives, alongside seven others, leaving a profound impact on the sports world and beyond.

Kobe Bryant’s First Coach Recounted on His Tragic Death

The all time Lakers Kobe Bryant's death came as heartening for all of the basketball fans as it came to his first coach Del Harris.

During an interaction in 2020, as per CBS News, Harris recounted the earlier days and said, "I've known Kobe since ​he was 4 years old. His dad played ​for me on the Houston Rockets in 82, 83... ​and then I was Kobe's first coach."

However, the coaching did not come easy for Bryant as he initially described Harris.

In his initial two seasons in the NBA spanning from 1996 to 1998, he only started a total of seven games out of the 150 played.

Adding to this remarkable fact, Bryant was named an All-Star in 1998, despite having started just one game throughout that entire season.

During this formative period, the then-head coach, Harris, exhibited a conservative approach towards keeping Bryant into the team. Players like Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones received more significant playing time and precedence over Bryant, a strategic decision that seemed justifiable given their experience and performance.

Despite the evident talent of the young lottery pick, Harris opted to show deference towards the more seasoned players.

Reflecting on his journey, Bryant candidly acknowledged to Stephen Jackson that the early years with the Lakers marked the lowest point of his career.

“He doesn’t know who I am as a player. He’s trying to hold me down, he doesn’t want me to be the player I know I can be,” said the five-time NBA champion.

The limited playing time and the challenges in asserting himself amidst the established stars like Van Exel and Jones were pivotal in shaping Bryant's early career experiences.

