Phaedra Parks On Giving Dating Advice To Her Children; Says They’ve ‘Whole Lives’ To Be Adult

Phaedra Parks wants her kids to realize they are having the “time of their lives!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum feels that the kids of this generation are growing up faster than hers due to technology and social media. But she encourages her kids to keep the inner child alive as it doesn’t last for long!

Phaedra Parks has advice for her kids

On April 25, Parks attended the opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Clinic and spoke to People’s Magazine about her soon-to-be teenage boys.

The reality TV star wants her kids to know they are having the most precious time of their lives because she is “footing the bill,” and they don’t need to worry. Parks “make sure that they know — this is the time of your life because I'm paying for everything," she told the outlet.

Moreover, she knows that they can only live carefree lives at this age. "I try to explain to them, 'You have your whole life to do all of these things, but you only have a small window to be a child and be carefree,'" she added.

Parks shares her traditional parenting style

She may be a reality TV star, but deep down, she’s an old-school “traditional Black mother.” Parks reflects on her strict parenting style, which has raised two very “good kids.”

“I'm a strong disciplinary — I don't take any junk. What I say is what I say, and I mean what I say when I say it. So I'm very old school with my parenting," she said. "I've raised two very good boys." The Married to Medicine alum is confident about her good parenting, which includes good principles and values that her sons will always return to, which makes her less worried.

"I believe raise a child in the way it should go and it will not depart. Even when you depart from them, they still know those good principles that you taught them. So I don't really worry about them," she told the media outlet.

Parks reflects on her dating life

If you are a Married to Medicine fan, you know Parks had started dating a doctor while filming the 10th season of the show. But it’s been a while since the two parted ways.

It’s now been confirmed from the horse’s mouth that she has found love again. "I'm dating. Yeah, I'm dating," she admitted. But she clarified that she isn’t someone whose happiness relies on her partner, "The thing is, I'm single and satisfied. I'm not one of those women who thinks that their life depends on a man,” she said. But the man in her life is a great “icing on the cake.”