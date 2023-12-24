Best K-pop Rookie of 2023 Results: NewJeans claims the title as RIIZE, BOYNEXTOOR and others follow

NewJeans have emerged as the rising stars of the K-pop industry in our 2023 wrap-up polls, which was announced on December 15. But that’s not all; fellow rookie groups like RIIZE and BOYNEXTDOOR have also clinched significant positions in this poll that collected votes for a week.

About the poll for Best K-pop Rookie of 2023

On December 15, we floated a survey to identify the standout K-pop Rookie group of 2023. The poll featured ten nominees, including NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, &Team, and others.

Following an intense week of voting, the outcomes are in, and NewJeans has clinched the lead, solidifying their position as the frontrunner. With an impressive 34% of the total votes, NewJeans has triumphed in the competition for the best K-pop Rookie group of 2023. This victory underscores their popularity and resonates with the support of their dedicated fanbase, marking a significant achievement in their burgeoning career within the K-pop landscape.

Know all the winners of Best K-pop Rookie of 2023

In second place, RIIZE showcased their prowess by securing 27% of the votes, captivating audiences with their innovative music and captivating stage presence. This achievement solidifies RIIZE's position as a rising force within the K-pop sphere, garnering significant attention and admiration.

The third position was secured by BOYNEXTDOOR, a group that demonstrated their rising popularity and musical versatility, earning 14% of the votes. Their consistent appeal and multifaceted musicality have established them as a promising rookie group with a dedicated fanbase.

Notably, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans' labelmates &Team, stood at the fourth spot, garnering 13% of the votes. This accomplishment underscores & Team's emerging influence and resonates with their growing fan following, positioning them among the promising rookies making waves in the K-pop scene.

The competition remained fierce as LE SSERAFIM and X:IN jointly claimed the fifth spot, each securing 6% of the votes.

LE SSERAFIM, despite landing in the fifth position, demonstrated their impact and allure within the K-pop scene. Their artistic prowess and unique approach to music and performance have garnered them a dedicated fanbase, allowing them to maintain a strong foothold in the highly competitive industry.

On par with LE SSERAFIM, X:IN made an impressive mark by also clinching the fifth spot. The group showcased their potential and captivated audiences with their distinct style and talents.

NewJeans' recent engagements

In other news, NewJeans maintained a strong presence in December, securing the second position in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,433,027. What's intriguing is their ascent to the top spot in November, boasting a remarkable brand reputation index of 7,323,578. This highlighted an impressive surge, marking a significant 65.49 percent increase in their score compared to October.

Moreover, HYBE's rising quintet is set to take center stage at SBS' 2023 Gayo Daejeon alongside fellow groups like Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Tomorrow X Together, and more.

