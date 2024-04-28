Lionel Messi Shines at Tom Brady’s Home Stadium As Inter Miami Thump New England Revolution

The MLS club Inter Miami has assembled an insane squad for the season. David Beckham’s club has the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba on their roster. The 2023 League Cup champions are on a roll this season as well. They played their last game against the New England Revolutions at the Gillette Stadium which was Tom Brady’s home ground for a long time.

Messi’s impact on MLS and American Soccer

Lionel Messi has brought a football revolution to the USA. Miami’s Chase Stadium has been fully packed since the Argentine’s arrival. The ticket price has reached an all-time high. Messi’s stardom has pulled the likes of Lebron James, Selena Gomez, and Leonardo DiCaprio to the football ground.

Recently, Sporting KC hosted Messi’s Inter Miami at the Arrowhead Stadium in the presence of more than 72,000 fans. The game at the Super Bowl champions’ den was the most attended soccer game in the city. Be it kids or adults, fans are showing up in huge numbers to see the 2022 World Cup winner weave magic on the pitch.

Lionel Messi at Tom Brady’s home ground

The New England Revolutions hosted Inter Miami for their 9th league game. 65,612 people witnessed Lionel Messi singlehandedly thrashing the Revolutions who are placed at the bottom of the table. Although the home team took the lead in the first minute, Messi equalized in the 32nd minute courtesy of an assist from Robert Taylor.

Messi again exploded life into a jam-packed Gillette Stadium after his best friend Luiz Suarez entered the party. A sublime assist from his former FC Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, helped the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner get his brace. Messi served a tap-in for B.Cremaschi before putting it on a plate for Suarez to give the finishing touches.

Inter Miami are on the top of the table in the Eastern Conference with 21 points in 11 games. They had hit a roadblock when Messi was injured and were knocked out by Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup in that time frame. Will Messi lead Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup? Let us know in the comments.