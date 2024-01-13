'Wanting to see ARMY again': Umi shares BTS' V's heartfelt message for fans before leaving for military
-
-
American singer Umi, who collaborated with BTS' V on her single wherever u r, has shared V's touching message expressing his desire to reunite with ARMYs. V's heartfelt words were conveyed a month after he embarked on his military journey, conveying a sense of longing and appreciation for the fans' unwavering support.
In a heartfelt revelation, American singer Umi shared BTS V's touching message to fans, marking a month into his military service. Before he departed for the army, V entrusted Umi with a special message for the ARMY.
In the shared message, V expressed, "I sang it trying to convey my heart of wanting to see ARMY again and looking forward to the day we reunite. I hope this song reaches you wherever you may be." The sincerity of V's words reflects his deep connection and appreciation for the dedicated ARMYs.
Umi, acting as the messenger, conveyed V's sentiment of yearning to reunite with ARMY through their song, wherever u r. The shared message creates a poignant moment, emphasizing V's genuine emotions and the special bond between BTS and their fans.
As fans listen to the song and absorb V's heartfelt message, the shared gratitude and anticipation for the day of reunion further strengthen the unique connection between BTS and ARMY. Umi's act of sharing V's message adds a personal touch, fostering a sense of unity and warmth among fans worldwide.
V's solo album Layover achieved 1 billion Spotify streams
Meanwhile, V continues to prove his enduring impact on the music scene even while fulfilling military duties as his solo debut album, Layover, recently reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams within just four months of its release.
Released on September 8, 2023, Layover showcases Taehyung's distinct musical style, blending jazz, lo-fi, and R&B across six tracks. Despite deviating from the usual BTS sound, the EP received widespread acclaim from critics and fans and was lauded as one of the standout albums of 2023.
