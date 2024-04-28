In 1992, the legendary "Dream Team" featuring Michael Jordan secured gold at the Barcelona Olympics. The team wore matching tracksuits sponsored by Reebok, a rival brand to Jordan's long-time partner, Nike.

During the medal ceremony, Jordan, along with Scottie Pippen and other teammates, draped the American flag over their shoulders. The American flag with its prominent red, white, and blue overshadowed the Reebok logo on the tracksuits.

This wasn't intentional sabotage by Jordan, but it did unintentionally block the brand's exposure during a global televised event. Reebok had reportedly paid $4 million for this sponsorship. Jordan was already a Nike icon by then. He had an endorsement deal with them since his rookie year in 1984.

There's speculation that by covering the Reebok logo, Jordan was subtly prioritizing his loyalty to Nike. However, Scottie Pippen, who confirmed the story, clarified that there was no pressure from Nike and Jordan simply preferred to display the American flag more prominently.

However, there wasn't any major fallout for Jordan, and his Nike association remained strong.

Dream Team in Olympic 1992

Michael Jordan was a key member of the legendary 1992 United States Olympic basketball team, aka the "Dream Team." The team featured NBA superstars like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and of course, Michael Jordan. The Dream Team won all eight of their games by an average of 38 points. Jordan averaged 12.7 points per game. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now



Michael Jordan’s Feat Nike

Michael Jordan's deal with Nike has been a massive financial success for him. As a rookie in 1984, he signed a then-record-breaking five-year, $2.5 million deal with Nike. This was a gamble by Nike, but Jordan's instant popularity paid off.

In 1997, the partnership reached a new level with the launch of Jordan Brand, a sub-division of Nike focused on his signature shoes and apparel.

Unlike a standard salary, Jordan earns royalties from Jordan Brand sales. Estimates suggest he gets around 5% of earnings. This royalty structure has made him a ton of money.

KJordan's influence has been immense for Nike. His shoes were a hit from the start and generated massive sales and elevated Nike to become a major player in basketball footwear. Some argue that Nike wouldn't be what it is today without Jordan.