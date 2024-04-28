Travis Kelce Auctions ‘Significant Other’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets at Patrick Mahomes’ Charity Gala

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes hosted the Mahomes Foundation Gold Classic Charity Gala on Saturday. The event was held in Las Vegas. Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift attended the event too. An adorable turn of events between the celebrity couple has gone viral now.

Mahomes Charity Gala and Kelce’s Suprise

The Mahmoes Foundation organizes an annual charity event to raise funds for children and needy communities. It is an auction-based event where celebrities put their assets or mementos on a docket. The Chiefs’ tight end found a way to show her love for Taylor Swift which melted the hearts of the fans.

Travis Kelce announced that Swift’s Eras Tour tickets will be available for auction too. It came as a surprise for the people at the gala. But, the wholesome way in which Kelce introduced Swift stole the show. Kelce walked up to the stage and said that he was talking to his ‘Significant Other’. They concluded that they would be auctioning something that was not on the list, Kelce added.

Ticket price and fans’ reaction

The bidding reached as high as $80,000 for the music icon’s tour tickets. However, fans were more interested in the way Kelce talked about Taylor Swift. Some had even said that the Chiefs’ star is a Swiftie through and through and Kelce has given them another reason to believe that.

PDA has been a characteristic of the power couple who was seen kissing after Kelce’s Super Bowl win in February. They are having a great time before they go back to their businesses. Before that, Swift attended most of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce was seen cheering for Swift at her Eras tour concerts.

Kelce and Swift enjoyed a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their trip. Travis Kelce is enjoying the NFL offseason now and is set to host a TV show. On the other hand, Taylor Swift will be resuming her Eras tour in the summer. After the romantic encounter, fans are hoping that the couple will marry very soon.