NCT’s Doyoung-Gong Myung, Chaeyeon-ITZY’s Chaeryeong, and more; top 10 Korean celebrity sibling pairs

There's a proverb that says good things come in pairs, and with Korean celebrity siblings, this sentiment certainly holds true. With siblings in the same industry, you get double the talent and double the entertainment in one family! While it's typically only one person in a family who becomes a household name, some celebrities are fortunate to have siblings in the same or similar line of work. Although it's relatively rare to find celebrity siblings, these talented pairs prove that talent may indeed run in the family. Here's a shortlist of 10 of Korea's most famous siblings who have pursued careers in media and entertainment.

NCT’s Doyoung and Gong Myung

Brothers Gong Myung and Doyoung are a powerhouse duo, exuding talent and charisma in the entertainment industry. Doyoung, professionally known as Kim Dong Young, is a member of NCT, showcasing his versatile talents not only in music but also in acting and musicals. The 27-year-old Doyoung is also part of NCT's subunits, including NCT U and NCT 127.

On the other hand, Gong Myung, also known as Kim Dong Hyun, is a 29-year-old South Korean actor and former member of 5urprise. The sibling bond of the duo was highlighted during the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, where Gong Myung proudly presented the Worldwide Fans Choice award, won by his younger brother's boy group, NCT.

SNSD’s Jessica and F(X)’s Krystal

Jessica Jung, born Jung Soo Yeon, is renowned as a former member of the iconic South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD. Meanwhile, her younger sister Jung Soo Jung, widely recognized as Krystal, assumes the roles of lead vocalist, visual, and maknae (youngest member) in the group f(x). However, f(x) is presently inactive due to the members' focus on individual endeavors.

Advertisement

Beyond their musical talents, Jessica and Krystal have both ventured into acting, demonstrating their versatility in various dramas.The sisters also starred in a reality show titled Jessica & Krystal, which offered viewers an intimate glimpse into the everyday lives of Jung Soo-yeon and Jung Soo-jung as sisters and friends. By using their Korean names, the show suggested a more personal and authentic portrayal of the siblings, beyond their stage personas as Jessica & Krystal.

Jung Nara and Jung Sung Won

Jang Nara, a renowned actress, continues to captivate audiences with her performances on the small screen. Some of her notable works include School 2013, Fated To Love You, and I Remember You, with recent additions to her filmography including Oh My Baby, My Happy Ending and Sell Your Haunted House. Meanwhile, her brother Jang Sung Won boasts a versatile filmography, featuring movies like To Sir with Love and Secret Travel, as well as dramas such as Gogh, The Starry Night, Men are Men, and the latest addition, Dark Hole. Interestingly, the siblings share a father in veteran theater actor Joo Ho Sung. Although they maintain a low public profile, they remain present and supportive in each other's lives.

Lee Yoo Bi and Lee Da In

Lee Yoo Bi and Lee Da In, both daughters of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, have followed in their mother's footsteps into the entertainment industry. Despite their shared lineage, the two sisters initially kept their relationship with their mother under wraps for as long as possible.

Lee Yoo Bi has showcased her acting prowess in notable works such as The Innocent Man, Pinocchio, Escape Of The Seven and Best Friend. On the other hand, Lee Da In who is married to actor Lee Seung Gi has made her mark in dramas such as Hwarang, Mouse Come and Hug Me, Doctor Prisoner, and Alice.The two sisters have a strong bond and are highly supportive of each other's acting careers.

AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun

Undoubtedly one of the most celebrated sibling duos in South Korea, AKMU, or Akdong Musician, is composed of Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun. Rising to fame after winning SBS' K-Pop Star 2, they made their debut under YG Entertainment. The duo has not only clinched awards together but has also achieved remarkable success individually.

Advertisement

Revered as The Nation's Siblings, AKMU has earned numerous accolades and widespread acclaim in their homeland. They are often hailed as musical prodigies and genius singer-songwriters, cementing their status as prominent sibling figures in the South Korean music scene.

Kim Tae Hee and Lee Wan

Kim Tae Hee, one of the most popular South Korean actresses, has an illustrious career that spans back to several successful releases, with her latest drama being Hi Bye, Mama! Her early works include My Princess and Stairway to Heaven. Interestingly, her brother Lee Wan was also part of Stairway to Heaven, portraying her sibling on-screen as well. Initially, Lee Wan concealed the fact that he was related to Kim Tae Hee. He has also appeared in various works, including the movie Northern Limit Line. Despite their successful careers, the siblings have a playful dynamic and are often seen teasing and poking fun at each other in interviews and variety shows.

IZ*ONE’s Chaeyeon and ITZY’s Chaeryeong

Chae Yeon and Chaeryeong, sisters with a one-year age gap, first garnered attention for their remarkable talents when they appeared together on the 2014 SBS show K-pop Star Season 3. Following their stint on the show, Chae Yeon embarked on her debut journey as part of girl group IZ*ONE through Mnet’s Produce 48 in 2018. Meanwhile, Chaeryeong made her debut the following year as a member of renowned group ITZY. Known for their exceptional dance skills, this sister duo rose to fame at a young age, showcasing their talents on various audition shows on TV. Their performances garnered praise and recognition from established K-pop stars and audiences alike.

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Billie’s Moon Sua

Moonbin, born in 1998, initially began his career as a children's fashion model before transitioning into acting. In 2009, he made his acting debut by portraying the younger version of actor Kim Bum in the KBS 2TV drama "Boys Over Flowers." Later, in 2016, Moonbin embarked on his singing career as a member of the 5-member group ASTRO. Subsequently, he formed the ASTRO unit Moonbin & Sanha, releasing three albums to date.

On the other hand, Moon Sua gained recognition among fans as a trainee under YG Entertainment even before her debut. She had been training at YG Entertainment since 2009 and was rumored to be part of a trainee group meant to be a younger version of 2NE1. Additionally, she was speculated to be one of the potential members of BLACKPINK. After a decade with the agency, Moon Sua parted ways with YG Entertainment in 2019 and subsequently joined MYSTIC Story.

Advertisement

Moon Bin and Moon Sua, affectionately dubbed the Moon siblings by netizens, garnered support and admiration for their close bond showcased on various entertainment programs after their respective debuts. They became a beloved sibling duo in the K-Pop world, often delighting fans with their performances, including their dance to Candy In My Ears. In January 2023, Moonbin and Moon Sua appeared together on MBC's entertainment program DNA Mate, showcasing their strong sibling connection. Tragically, Moonbin passed away recently, yet despite the loss, Moon Sua remains closely connected with all members of ASTRO showcasing a strong bond.

TXT’s Huening Kai and Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih

Huening Kai is a fourth-generation idol who has showcased his talents as a rapper, vocalist, and dancer for popular boy group TXT. Clearly, the family's musical prowess extends beyond him, as evidenced by his sister Huening Bahiyyih's success on MNet's Girls Planet 999, where she secured the second position and later debuted with Kep1er. With aspirations mirroring her brother's, Huening Bahiyyih has long dreamed of becoming an idol. Moreover, their older sister, Lea Navvab Huening, also ventured into the world of idols as a member of the now-disbanded girl group VIVA.

TWICE’s Jeongyeon and Gong Seung Yeon

Charming and talented sisters, TWICE's Jeongyeon and Gong Seung Yeon stand out as a beloved celebrity sibling pair. Though initially trained as idols, they diverged in their career paths; Jeongyeon as an integral member of one of the most popular girl groups TWICE, and Gong Seung Yeon as a successful actress. Despite their different pursuits, both have soared to new heights in their respective fields. Additionally, they showcased their chemistry by co-hosting Inkigayo alongside actor Kim Min Seok.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's Kai, Chanyeol, NCT's Doyoung, and Gong Myung unite to support Suho's Mozart musical