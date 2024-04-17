B1A4's Sandeul's manager found guilty of installing hidden camera in musical actress Kim Hwan Hee's dressing room

Musical actress Kim Hwan Hee had filed a report at the police station on April 12 for a hidden camera found on the sofa inside the small dressing room of the musical Next to Normal. She revealed that the camera was hidden in the sofa in the dressing room which was used by all actors.

B1A4's Sandeul's manager has been found to be guilty of installing the camera in the dressing room of the musical actors. The agency revealed that the manager was immediately fired. They also issued an apology to the actress.

B1A4's Sandeul's manager fired for installing hidden camera in actor's dressing room

On April 17, it was revealed that the person who installed the hidden camera in Kim Hwan Hee's dressing room was B1A4's Sandeul's manager from WM Entertainment. The manager was immediately fired as announced by the agency.

Kim Hwan Hee's agency revealed that the camera was not installed in the public waiting room but rather in the dressing room which was used by actors to change clothes and take a shower. They continued and added that it is a criminal act to install illegal filming cameras in this space. They also mentioned that for the recovery of actor Kim Hwan Hee's daily life, they will not proceed with the performance of the actress until a separate guide is given.

WM Entertainment issues apology

WM Entertainment expressed an apology to the actor and the agency. They added that they are deeply aware of the seriousness of this issue and after recognizing the fact, they immediately fired him.

They also explained that they have completed an investigation into the concert hall, employee accommodation, and office building where the employee entered, and found that there was no additional damage, but they will cooperate with the police's investigation.

The company also assured that they will strive for more thorough employee training and safety and protection for artists and employees.

