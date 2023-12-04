Former B1A4 member Jung Jinyoung reveals his thoughts on working with Sweet Home 2 co-star Go Min Si; calls her ‘kind’

On December 4, Jinyoung was interviewed by Sports Chosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, where he talked about his recently released drama Sweet Home 2, which premiered on December 1. Jinyoung, in particular, had excellent chemistry with Go Min Si, who continues to play Eun Yu in Season 2.

Jinyoung talks about Go Min Si’s support during the show’s filming

During the interview, Jinyoung shared, “Go Min Si is incredibly kind, and her positive energy was evident. Regardless of how challenging the scenes were, she never displayed fatigue. Our similar personalities allowed us to rely on each other during filming, motivating us to work even harder."

Discussing the upcoming developments in the story of Eun Yu and Chan Young, he added, "Season 3 will introduce even more frightening events. As mentioned earlier, Chan Young will strive to fulfill his missions to the end. I hope everyone anticipates what Chan Young will do for Eun Yu in the next season, raising the excitement among viewers."

Jung Jinyoung as Park Chan Young in Sweet Home 2

In the interview, Jinyoung also expressed, "When I initially received the casting offer, instead of feeling pressured, I was genuinely excited about it. The director's description of the character was beautifully articulated. The character is genuinely kind, like a rose blossoming in harsh surroundings, and I was eager to take on the role." Reflecting on the filming process, he shared, "Having enjoyed Season 1 so much, I felt a greater sense of responsibility, especially during significant and crucial scenes."

Advertisement

Jinyoung portrayed Park Chan Young, a principled private soldier entrusted with transporting survivors in a world ravaged by monsters. Describing his character, Jinyoung stated, "Driven by a sense of justice, he is willing to sacrifice everything and fearlessly ventures into perilous situations."

Meanwhile, Sweet Home 2, continues to narrate the challenges faced by Hyun Soo in a world where human desires transform individuals into monsters, accompanied by the emergence of new beings and mysterious phenomena after departing Green Home with fellow survivors. Building upon the triumph of Season 1, director Lee Eung Bok introduces an enriched storyline with a broader worldview, featuring a bundle of diverse stories and characters in Season 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2 character posters OUT: Song Kang, Go Min Si and others fight to survive; Park Gyu Young missing