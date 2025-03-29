After the historic success of Stree 2, the next chapter of the Dinesh Vijan created Horror Comedy Universe is Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is presently on floors and is all set to hit the big screen during the Diwali 2025 weekend. Pinkvilla has some exclusive inside information on this film, which introduces ‘Vampires to the world of Horror and Comedy’. According to sources close to the development, director Aditya Satpodar under the supervision of Dinesh Vijan is shooting for the biggest sequence of the horror comedy universe till date at a grand studio in Mumbai.

A source shares, “Team Thama has created a huge set of multiple locations from a city over a 5 acre land in Mumbai. They are canning for a massive action sequence between Bhediya (Varun Dhawan) and Vampire (Ayushmann Khurrana). Thama introduces the werewolf vs vampire conflict for the first time, which takes a shape of its own as the universe progresses in the years to come.” The source further informs that Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana have been shoot for the cameo for the last two days, and it’s an action-packed sequence, which will translate into a spectacle of its own on the big screen.

“The cameo of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is bombastic in Thama. Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and Aditya Satpodar have visualized the most expensive sequence of the universe, which also happens to be one of the largest of Hindi cinema in terms of scale and visuals. Best VFX artists from across the world are present on the sets supervising the shoot, joining some of the international experts in the action front,” the source adds.

Thama will act as a build-up for Bhediya 2 and also set up the future timeline of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, with the possibility of new character introduction too. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani too are expected to join the horror comedy universe with Chamunda and Shakti Shalini. “Thama is an up from Stree 2, Munjya and Bhediya as far as the visuals are concerned, and is aided by a strong folklore from the Southern part of India. The units of the film will prepare audience for a unique cinematic experience like never before.

