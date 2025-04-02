Top 6 Korean male actors to follow for fashion tips: Park Bo-gum, Kim Soo-hyun to Cha Eun-woo

South Korea is known for its top-tier skincare and fashion, and K-industry actors never fail to impress with their impeccable style. Whether on-screen or off, they consistently serve one stunning look after another. Looking to upgrade your wardrobe? Here are six Korean male stars to follow for the ultimate style inspiration.

1. Park Bo-gum

Currently slaying with When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo-gum is undoubtedly a full-time fashionista. Serving the ideal laid-back look, he sported blue cropped jeans paired with a relaxed white tee, topped off with a tan-colored trench coat.

2. Kim Woo-bin

Kim Woo-bin kicked off his career as a model and has been rocking stylish outfits ever since. Perfectly dressed for a vacation, he sported a matching black jacket and trousers, adding a pop of color with a solid white tee and shoes.

3. Lee Min-ho

Winning fans with Boys Over Flowers, Lee Min-ho also steals hearts with his impeccable fashion sense. While in Milan, the star kept it stylish in a black bomber jacket paired with dark trousers, finishing the look with a belt and a classic round-neck white t-shirt.

4. Kim Soo-hyun

Rising to fame in India with My Love From The Star, Kim Soo-hyun quickly became a fashion favorite. Enjoying a sunny day out, he kept it casual with a white tank and relaxed-fit blue denim. To tackle a light breeze, he layered with a thin navy blue sweater.

5. Cha Eun-woo

A member of the K-pop band Astro, Cha Eun-woo has been serving stylish looks for a while now. At a recent event, he exuded effortless class in grey zipper shorts and a matching zip-up tee. Elevating the look, he added a touch of edge with a brown leather jacket.

6. Park Seo-joon

Winning over Indian K-drama fans with What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Park Seo-joon knows how to serve stylish looks. Always runway-ready, he pulled off an all-black ensemble featuring a t-shirt, trousers, and a zip-up leather coat.

What do you of these styles? Would you add these Korean actors to your fashion watchlist?

