Did Kim Soo Hyun wear wig at press conference on Kim Sae Ron row? Netizens point out THIS

Actor Kim Soo Hyun’s highly anticipated press conference on March 31, meant to address allegations related to the late Kim Sae Ron, has taken an unexpected turn—one that has little to do with the legal and ethical issues at hand. While his somber expression and emotional delivery were intended to clear his name, they instead fueled an entirely different debate online, with netizens hyper-fixating on his appearance. In particular, an unusual theory has emerged, claiming that the actor was wearing a wig during the event.

The speculation originated from a viral post on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (XHS), where a user presented what they believed to be “evidence” proving that Kim Soo Hyun was not sporting his natural hair. The post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes, shares, and comments, and soon spread to international social media platforms.

The anonymous user on Xiaohongshu compiled a series of close-up images taken from Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference, highlighting supposed inconsistencies in his hairline, texture, and overall appearance. They also included older images of the actor from previous public outings, such as airport appearances and promotional events, to draw comparisons.

The user sarcastically wrote, "From the hair texture, this seems like ‘young girl’s hair.’ How ironic," and provided a detailed breakdown of their theory:

According to the OP (original poster), Kim Soo Hyun’s front hairline appeared different from previous photos. The post claimed that his baby hairs were styled in a way that looked unnatural, with some strands curving in inconsistent directions. Scalp concealment— Unlike past appearances where his scalp was partially visible through his hair, the user noted that in the press conference photos, Kim Soo Hyun’s hair looked unnaturally thick and dense, completely covering his scalp. The post argued that this was a telltale sign of a wig or hairpiece.



Visible wig adhesive?— The most striking piece of ‘evidence’ was a close-up shot of Kim Soo Hyun’s hairline, where the user alleged that a faint white residue could be seen near his forehead. The OP suggested that this could be leftover wig adhesive or lace front tape used to secure hairpieces.

The post gained massive traction on Xiaohongshu, accumulating over 10,000 likes, more than 1,000 bookmarks, and over 1,000 comments within just a few hours. It didn’t take long for the theory to spread beyond the Chinese platform, with discussions erupting on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. International K-pop and K-drama communities latched onto the debate, with online commentators weighing in.

Many netizens found humor in the speculation, turning the alleged wig incident into a meme-worthy topic. However, others felt that the scrutiny over Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance was unnecessary and detracted from the real issues at hand.

