EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh make special food requests from Ganesh Acharya’s wife Vidhi; you’ll be thrilled to know their demands
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ganesh Acharya revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh made special food requests from his wife, Vidhi.
Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently gave Pinkvilla an exclusive tour of his house in Mumbai. While showcasing the kitchen area, he revealed that celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh make special food requests from his wife. You’ll be absolutely thrilled to know their demands.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ganesh Acharya revealed that his wife, Vidhi Acharya, made a lot of food for the cast and crew on the sets of their movie, Pintu Ki Pappi.
He said, “Jaise humne US me gaane kiye ya bahar mein woh khud Vidhi apne hisaab se sab arrange karti thi. Aur shooting mein jo prasad banta tha woh bhi Vidhi banati thi aur bahut hi tareeke se hum logon ne film ki shooting ki (When we shot songs in the US or abroad, Vidhi used to arrange everything on her own. Even during the shooting, the prasad that was prepared was also made by Vidhi. We carried out the film's shooting in a very organized manner).”
Acharya mentioned how some celebrities really liked the food made by his wife. He stated, “Vidhi ke haath ka jo chicken bahar khaate hain kabhi Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh ya bahut hain, Ayan Mukerji ya Luv Ranjan, inko bahut pasand hai (The chicken prepared by Vidhi is really liked by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan).”
He continued, “Jab mai shooting karta hun, hum khaate nahi unke liye lekin zarur jaata hai. Toh woh khas demand aati hai, ‘Master ji palak chicken, palak moong dal woh sab cheez’ (When I am shooting, I don't eat it, but it is sent for them. So, they have a special demand, ‘Master ji, spinach chicken, spinach, moong dal, and all those things’).”
Ganesh Acharya added, “Ranbir Kapoor fir Luv Ranjan fir jo mere khaas khaas dost hain unko bahut pasand hai. Akshay Kumar ko bahut pasand hai lekin woh teekha nahi khate bas simple (Ranbir Kapoor, then Luv Ranjan, and my very close friends like it a lot. Akshay Kumar likes it a lot, but he doesn't eat spicy food; he just eats simple food).”
