ADOR claims financially supporting NewJeans post unilateral exit; reveals paying 12 billion KRW since October 2023 at first trial
The ongoing legal battle between ADOR’s CEO, Kim Joo Young, and NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) reached a crucial point on April 3, 2025, as key facts emerged during the first trial regarding their contractual dispute. At the heart of the case is the question of whether ADOR, the management agency adequately supported and protected the NJZ as per their contractual obligations.
During the proceedings, ADOR disclosed financial details to clear its stance. The agency insisted that it had fulfilled its responsibilities by providing substantial financial support and ensuring fair revenue distribution to NJZ. ADOR also stated that they had invested significantly in developing NewJeans’ intellectual property (IP) and had met all financial settlement obligations. According to ADOR, since 2023 alone, over 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.18 million USD) has been disbursed to NJZ members.
Key financial points revealed in court include:
- In November 2021, following ADOR’s establishment, HYBE acquired 100 per cent of NJZ’s shares for 5 billion KRW (approximately 3.41 million USD) after ADOR separated from Source Music.
- ADOR made further investments of 10 billion KRW (approximately 6.82 million USD) and 6 billion KRW (approximately 4.09 million USD) in 2022.
- The debut album of NJZ alone cost 7 billion KRW (approximately 4.77 million USD), a figure significantly higher than the industry average album production cost of 3 billion KRW (approximately 2.05 million USD).
- In total, ADOR claims to have invested 30 billion KRW (approximately 20.5 million USD) into NJZ’s debut.
ADOR also clarified that despite receiving contract termination notices from NJZ members—Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Hyein, and Danielle—settlement payments have been made consistently without interruption. These payments include advertisement earnings, event revenues, and salaries.
ADOR refutes false claims of HYBE's ill will toward NJZ, the management agency emphasized that their investment in the group has been unprecedented. They argued that NJZ claims that ADOR’s current management—under HYBE’s influence—lacks the ability or willingness to protect the group. ADOR further contended that terminating the exclusive contract without allowing the new management to address concerns is unreasonable and one-sided. On the other hand, NewJeans is fixed with their note accusing their former agency, ADOR of breaching their trust and has claimed that HYBE forcefully removed ADOR's Ceo Min Hee Jin.
