Just BFF things: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar indulge in hilarious banter over 'tea time' and it will make your day

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar share a warm bond of friendship, and their candid interactions on social media often catch everyone’s attention. Most recently, a video of Bebo went viral on the internet as she requested a cup of tea, and Johar, like a typical friend, didn’t miss the chance to tease her about it.

A video of Kareena Kapoor has been going viral on the internet from the launch event of nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's book The Commonsense Diet, which0 was held on Wednesday, April 2.

In the viral clip, the actress is approached to ask if she would like to have anything. In her response, she says, "Okay, I’ll have a cup of tea," and then further adds, "This is my tea time!!" with a smile to the woman sitting next to her. She then finally asks for a "tea without sugar."

Kareena Kapoor’s viral video

Being his witty self, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared the video to tease her about it. He quipped, "It’s her tea time!!! Bebo (followed by multiple laughter emojis) @kareenakapoorkhan." Adding to the banter, the Singham Again actress replied, "I should have asked for my cheese toast too," followed by multiple laughter and a smiling face with heart emojis.

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor’s banter over ‘tea time’

While speaking at the event, the actress also opened up about her amazing relationship with food and talked about the time when she was chubby. She mentioned that she never tried to starve herself and has always been comfortable in her skin.

"Because whether it's good for me or bad for me, I just love the fact that it comforts me, it makes me feel happy. I feel amazing. And that's the most important thing for me," Kareena said, further calling Khichdi her comfort food. She even revealed that if she doesn’t eat Khichdi for three days, she starts craving it.

Meanwhile, Karan and Bebo have collaborated on films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Good Newwz, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family, and Kurbaan, among others.

