Suhana Khan exudes PARTY-GIRL energy with the low-key fashion in black bodycon top and denim jeans

Suhana Khan isn’t just a star kid but also a fashion enthusiast who never disappoints when it comes to making style statements. Enjoying the party night with her brother Aryan Khan and cousins, the Archies star effortlessly rocked her look in the casual outfit, having a bit of sultry vibes. Her trendsetting energy always impresses us, and we can’t wait to decode her latest look. So, let’s check it out!

Partying hard with her brother and cousin, Suhana Khan decided to keep her look effortlessly cool, ensuring not to appear too over the top. For the off-duty slay, she decided on a black top with the strapless design adding the bold vibes, whereas the fitted silhouette enhanced her toned body. This black top serves as the perfect inspiration for the millennials and Gen-Zs who want to party hard while feeling stylish and fuss-free. It can be easily styled with your choice of bottoms.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter decided to channel the casual energy and styled her black top with denim jeans. It was a light blue jeans with a straight fit and high waistband, perfect to add length to the actress’ frame. If you’re bringing some extra glam energy, then you can also go with styling this top with the mini-shorts and a skirt.

Maintaining her minimal vibes, the Archies’ star didn’t play much with accessories and just opted for some basics with round silver earrings and a delicate neckpiece. It was all she needed to tie all the details together and create a perfect party look. She also painted her nails in a burgundy shade.

Suhana’s makeup was absolutely perfect for her ensemble. It was all about the radiant base that she brilliantly accentuated with the beaming glow on her cheekbones, perfectly curled eyelashes, and glossy brown lipstick, enhancing her facial features. She also left her hair open, parted in the middle, cascading past her shoulder.

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, but one thing that’s going to be forever iconic is the charm of effortless style. Suhana Khan’s eye for styling a basic outfit created a perfect note-taking look for the next party night.

