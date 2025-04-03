Box Office: Pushpa star's Arya 2 Re-release shatters records with lightning-fast sales; Another record in Allu Arjun's kitty

Some films age like fine wine, and Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 is proving just that! Released in 2009, this cult-classic romantic action film is making a grand comeback to the big screen. As a special treat for the Pushpa 2 star's 43rd birthday on April 8th, the film is set to re-release in Telugu states on April 5th for a one-week run. Despite zero promotions, early reports suggest that Arya 2 has already achieved a staggering ₹1 crore in advance ticket sales across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. And that’s not all; On April 6th, the film will also have a Kerala release, adding to the frenzy.

Directed by the creative filmmaker Sukumar, Arya 2 was the second collaboration between Allu Arjun and the director, a duo that later delivered Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, which have not only shattered many box office records but made the actor a pan-India superstar. The re-release craze surrounding Arya 2 is undoubtedly riding high on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa superstardom, making it a must-watch for fans.

Coming to Arya 2, the film features Arya and Ajay as friends, unlike Arya 1 where they appear as a hero and villain. However, their friendship is mostly a love-hate relationship kind as they both vie for the love of Geetha (Kajal Aggarwal). Also, that was the first time Sukumar touched upon Rayalseema based faction-elements in his films ever. Alongside its gripping storyline, the film’s music by Devi Sri Prasad remains a cult favourite, with songs that continue to dominate playlists till today.

However, Arya 2 is not the only old classic returning to the silver screen this week. Senior star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Aditya 369, the 1991 sci-fi epic directed by legendary Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, is also making a grand re-entry on April 4th. The film features a stellar cast including Mohini, Amrish Puri, and Silk Smitha, this time-travel thriller was a pathbreaking film in South Indian cinema, featuring an unforgettable Ilaiyaraaja's music album.

Advertisement

With both Arya 2 and Aditya 369 re-releasing back-to-back, the coming week promises a nostalgic ride for fans of both Allu Arjun and Balakrishna. Will Pushpa’s star power push Arya 2 to new records, or will Aditya 369's legendary status hold its ground? The box office showdown is on!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Mammootty's Bazooka act as ROADBLOCK for Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan's historic theatrical run?