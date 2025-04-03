ADOR refutes NewJeans' claim that group ‘cannot exist’ without Min Hee Jin; calls it ‘nonsense’ in contract dispute trial

The legal dispute between ADOR and NJZ (NewJeans) has reached a critical stage as the first court pleading was held on April 3 to determine the validity of the group’s exclusive contract with the agency. The lawsuit, which stems from NJZ’s attempt to terminate their contract with ADOR, has been one of the most widely discussed issues in the K-pop industry. Both sides have presented strong arguments, with ADOR firmly rejecting NJZ’s claims and asserting its ability to manage the group without CEO Min Hee Jin.

During the court proceedings, ADOR’s legal representatives countered NJZ’s claims that they were unable to continue their activities without Min Hee Jin. They argued that while Min Hee Jin played a key role in the group’s creation, her presence was not essential for their ongoing promotions and management. As quoted by Koreaboo, “One thing about producing is that the defendant says they cannot promote without Min Hee Jin and that they must be together. While it is true that Min Hee Jin contributed to the creation of NJZ, it makes no sense to say that they cannot exist without Min Hee Jin,” ADOR’s legal team stated.

ADOR emphasized that the company has the necessary resources and personnel to continue managing NJZ effectively. They pointed out that ADOR, as a subsidiary of HYBE, has access to some of the most influential producers, executives, and marketing teams in the entertainment industry. They firmly said, "ADOR is a subsidiary of HYBE, the number one entertainment label in Korea, so it’s nonsense to say that they cannot find another producer. Considering they prepared for the Hong Kong performance without Min Hee Jin’s help contradicts their claims that they can’t do anything without her."

Meanwhile, the dispute between ADOR and NJZ began in November 2024, when the members of NJZ expressed their dissatisfaction with the agency, accusing ADOR of breaking their trust. This led the group to formally request the termination of their exclusive contract. Their accusations sent shockwaves through the industry, with many speculating about tensions between the group and ADOR’s leadership.

NJZ’s grievances reportedly included concerns over creative control, scheduling conflicts, and dissatisfaction with how the agency handled their careers. They claimed that without Min Hee Jin’s leadership, they were unable to function as a team and that the agency’s management style negatively impacted their professional and personal well-being. In response, ADOR strongly denied the accusations, asserting that the agency had fulfilled all contractual obligations and had not engaged in any misconduct. The company dismissed the group’s arguments as exaggerated and maintained that the contract remained legally binding.

The legal battle has also sparked heated debates among fans. While some support NJZ and believe they should have the right to leave ADOR if they feel mistreated, others argue that the group should honor their contract, as ADOR played a crucial role in their rise to fame.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, NJZ has announced a temporary suspension of all group activities, stating that they are respecting the court’s decision to move forward with ADOR’s injunction request. This announcement has left fans in limbo, uncertain about the group’s future and whether they will return to promotions soon. With NJZ's absence from the music scene, many are speculating about how this will impact their career in the long run. K-pop is known for its fast-paced nature, and long hiatuses can often lead to a decline in popularity. Whether NJZ will be able to maintain their strong fan base during this period of inactivity remains to be seen.

