Box Office: Sangeeth Shobhan’s MAD Square hits breakeven in just 6 Days; Strong word-of-mouth helps clock Rs 54.5 Crores

For most films, reaching breakeven takes at least a month, but MAD Square has defied the recent trend, sprinting past the mark in just six days. Starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Vishnu Oi, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, the film opened with an impressive ₹16 crore on Day 1 and continued to hold a rock-solid grip on Box Office ever since. Powered by strong word-of-mouth after the fun ride appealed to the youth, the film has now amassed a whopping ₹54.5 crore worldwide in just 6 days, ensuring big profits for its distributors.

This crazy comedy movie, directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Sithara Entertainments as a sequel to their blockbuster MAD earlier, has emerged as a box office wonder, proving yet again that comedy-centric films can work wonders if they touch the right chords. Here’s the breakdown of its phenomenal earnings:

MAD Square 6 Days Worldwide Gross Collections:

Days Gross Worldwide Day 1 Rs 16 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 15 crore Day 4 Rs 8 crore Day 5 Rs 3 crore Day 6 Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 54.5 crore

Promotions that set the ball rolling

Unlike the traditional film promotions, the MAD Square team took an innovative approach. Instead of regular interviews and press meets, they hijacked TV comedy shows, pulled off hilarious pranks, and let director Kalyan Shankar showcase his comedic timing on live platforms. This unconventional strategy worked like a live trailer, keeping audiences engaged even before they stepped into theaters. The film’s carefree humour, wild adventures, and relatable Goa escapades made it an instant hit among the youth.

Grand Success Celebration with Jr. NTR as Chief Guest

To celebrate this massive success, the MAD Square blockbuster event is set to take place on April 4, with none other than Narne Nithin's brother-in-law, Superstar NTR Junior, likely to grace the event as the chief guest.

On the other hand, with MAD Square's roaring success, the trend of logic-free comedies packed with entertainment might seem to continue but filmmakers should exercise caution while picking such subjects. Not all movies can end up as MAD Square, and cult MAD franchisees.



