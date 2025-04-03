Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce Becoming an Uncle With Sweet Act; Know Details

Taylor Swift is showing love to Kylie and Jason Kelce as they welcome their fourth child. The Karma singer, who has been dating Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, for nearly two years, made a quiet yet heartfelt gesture to acknowledge the newest addition to the Kelce family.

On Tuesday, Jason and Kylie announced the birth of their daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, sharing a heartwarming series of photos from the hospital. Their Instagram post read, “Whoop, there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce. 3/30/25.” Swift, who has largely stayed off social media since wrapping up her Eras Tour in December 2024, surprised fans by liking the couple’s post—an action that didn’t go unnoticed by her devoted followers.

Though it’s unclear if Swift has met baby Finnley in person, Jason introduced the newborn to Travis during Wednesday’s episode of their New Heights podcast. “We just had a baby,” Jason told Travis excitedly. “Do you want to see your new niece?” Travis, visibly thrilled, responded, “Yes, I want to see my new niece! Jason, you only sent one picture and didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

As Kylie brought Finnley into the frame, Travis affectionately greeted her, saying, “Hey, little muffin. Look at you. Just hanging out with mom?” The Super Bowl champion also shared his happiness for Jason and Kylie, expressing his gratitude that everything had gone smoothly.

During the episode, Kylie humorously revealed that Jason insisted on giving their daughter a full name rather than just “Finn,” leading them to choose Finnley as her official name. The couple also joked about how their newest addition was so comfortable in the womb that they had to “evict her.”

Jason and Kylie, who married in 2018, are already parents to three daughters—Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. They announced their fourth pregnancy in November 2024, a post that also received a subtle “like” from Swift.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Travis had spoken about how much he cherishes his role as an uncle. “Those girls warm my heart, man. They are the absolute best,” he shared, adding, “Kylie and Jason are just unbelievable parents and great people. It’s fun that they got another one coming in there, but that place is gonna be chaos.”

With Swift’s quiet show of support and Travis’s excitement, it’s clear the Kelce family has plenty of love surrounding their newest addition.

