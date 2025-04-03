Billa: Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don completes 16 years; here's where you can watch Prabhas' film on OTT
Prabhas' iconic action film Billa marks 16 years since its release today. Here's where you can stream it online on OTT.
The 2009 Telugu action thriller Billa was touted as a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Hindi film Don. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the movie emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Now, as the film completes 16 years since its release, here’s where you can stream it online on OTT.
When and where to watch Billa
Prabhas-starrer Billa is available for streaming on OTT. Fans can watch the action flick in an upgraded HD version on SUN NXT. It is also available on Zee5 and Prime Video, but only outside India.
Official trailer and plot of Billa
The movie features Prabhas in dual roles as Billa and Ranga.
Billa, a notorious underworld don, tops the list of most-wanted criminals, operating covertly from Malaysia. Meanwhile, ACP Krishnamoorthy has dedicated years of her career to tracking him down.
After a tense chase, ACP Krishnamoorthy finally captures Billa, but he dies in front of her. To maintain an advantage, she keeps his death a secret and conducts a discreet funeral.
Meanwhile, Interpol assigns a new officer to assist Krishnamoorthy in capturing Billa, unaware of his demise. However, she soon discovers Billa’s lookalike, Ranga, a petty thief.
In exchange for ensuring a better future for Ranga’s adopted children, the ACP convinces him to infiltrate Billa’s gang by posing as the feared crime lord.
Cast and crew of Billa
The cast of Billa features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Krishnam Raju, Namitha, Rahman, Adithya, Kelly Dorjee, Supreeth, and others.
Written and directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is based on the original story by the iconic writer duo Salim-Javed. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.
