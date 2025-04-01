Did Hardik Pandya and rumored GF Jasmin Walia make it official after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match? Here’s why we think so: WATCH

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s love life is once again grabbing headlines. Rumors have been swirling about his relationship with British singer Jasmin Walia ever since the two reportedly vacationed together in Greece. But now, things seem to be getting even more interesting, as she was recently spotted leaving Wankhede Stadium after MI’s intense clash against KKR at IPL 2025. It seems the duo is now making it official.

In a video going viral, Hardik’s rumored girlfriend, Jasmin, was spotted leaving Wankhede Stadium in style after cheering for MI. Dressed in a sleek black bodycon dress, she turned heads with her stunning look as she made her exit, adding more buzz to the ongoing dating speculations.

Not only this, the Bom Diggy Diggy singer was later spotted stepping inside the team bus usually reserved for players and their families. This unexpected move has only intensified speculation about her relationship with Hardik Pandya. Earlier, she was also seen cheering enthusiastically for him from the stands, making fans even more curious about their bond.

This isn’t the first time Jasmin has been spotted cheering for Hardik Pandya. On March 29, she was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans match. Just last month, she was also seen supporting Hardik and Team India during India’s ICC Champions Trophy matches.

For the unversed, Rumors about Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia’s relationship began swirling in August last year when both dropped photos from their Greece vacay featuring similar backdrops. Though they didn’t appear together in the pictures, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the matching scenery, sparking rumors that the two were vacationing together.

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020, and by July of the same year, they welcomed their first child, Agastya. However, in 2024, the couple mutually decided to part ways but they co-parent their son.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced off in an electrifying IPL showdown that had fans hooked till the end. MI dominated the game, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory.