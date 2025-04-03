Roh Jeong Eui-Lee Chae Min's Crushology 101 announces delay ahead of premiere; know new release date

The upcoming romance drama Crushology 101 (previously known as Bunny and Her Boys) was supposed to be released tomorrow, on April 4. Starring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young in lead roles, the series is to offer a lighthearted, enjoyable watch. However, just a day before the premiere of the highly anticipated series, its production team announced the postponement of the project due to unavoidable circumstances. To ease your worries, the new date is just around the corner.

Crushology 101 follows the story of Ban Hee Jin, popularly known as Bunny (played by Roh Jeong Eui), a top student at Yein University. Initially, she strives to be a role model by dating someone for their inner qualities rather than physical appearance. Unfortunately, the guy reveals his ugly personality and this leads to Bunny suffering a heartbreak. The unwanted experience prompts her to make a vow to herself—from now on, she will only date men who are exceptionally handsome.

The first episode of Crushology 101 will now air on Viki on April 11. South Korean viewers can also watch it on broadcast television between TVING. The production company of the drama, MBC, postponed the release date as it coincides with the declaration of the nation's president's impeachment or reinstatement.

The drama features handsome actors Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, Kim Hyun Jin and Hong Min Gi as the men Bunny will be entangled with following her bad breakup. She will meet them on her university campus and will soon find them fighting for her.

Bunny will also dream of having one such man as her future husband, but due to all of them being extremely kind and good-looking, she will find it very difficult to choose her ideal one. All 4 of them will make her heart flutter in various unforeseen situations. Roh Jeong Eui has previously worked with two of the cast members. She appeared with Lee Chae Min in Hierarchy and their steaming chemistry was loved by fans. She starred with Jo Joon Young in the romance drama Dear.M. Although their scenes were short, their bond shone through.

