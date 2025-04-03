Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s courageous battle against British, Ananya Panday’s lawyer avatar; 5 moments that set bar high for this epic courtroom drama

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is just a few days away from its theatrical release, and now the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer. The gripping trailer has not only left fans buzzing with excitement but also counting down the days until the film’s release. Here are the top five highlights from the trailer that keep us on the edge of our seats. Watch the trailer here!

1. Akshay Kumar's Courageous Battle Against the British: The trailer offers a glimpse of Akshay Kumar's character, C. Sankaran Nair, who passionately fights in the courtroom to hold Reginald Dyer accountable for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His relentless pursuit of justice has fans buzzing with excitement.

See the trailer here:

2. R Madhavan's Powerful Opposition: While Akshay Kumar’s character fiercely fights his legal battle, R Madhavan raises the stakes with his compelling arguments, making the courtroom clash even more intense.

3. Ananya Panday Impresses as a Lawyer: Known for her lighthearted roles, Ananya Panday takes on a bold transformation as a fierce and relentless lawyer. Her intense portrayal, giving the British a tough time in court, has fans eagerly waiting to see her shine on the big screen.

4. An Intense Courtroom Drama: Unlike typical courtroom dramas, this film stands apart with its deeply emotional connection to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The gripping narrative and high-stakes legal battle promise to send chills down the spine, making it a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

5. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre—A Heart-Wrenching Backdrop: While the film primarily focuses on the courtroom battle, its foundation lies in the brutal k*llings of innocent Indians and the grave injustice inflicted by the British. With powerful visuals, a gripping soundtrack, and a chilling retelling of history, the movie is set to be an emotionally moving experience.

Kesari: Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025. The film is backed by producers Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

