NewJeans vs ADOR: NJZ claims HYBE 'kicked out' Min Hee Jin and restructured management at first exclusive contract trial

During NJZ's (formerly known as NewJeans) exclusive contract trial in the lawsuit against ADOR regarding the validity of their exclusive contract, NJZ members Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni argued that the agency failed to uphold the contract due to a complete overhaul of its management team. In a surprising revelation, they disclosed that former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin was kicked out of her position.

NJZ stated that ADOR’s new leadership under HYBE operated with entirely different ethics and values, transforming the agency into what they described as a "different corporation." They emphasized, “If all management is replaced, then the past and present agencies are effectively different entities, even if they appear the same on the surface.” The group further explained, “When Min Hee Jin was forced out, the incoming management had a completely different approach, making ADOR an entirely different company.”

Their legal team argued that these changes constituted valid grounds for terminating the contract, stating, “We believe that the individual termination reasons mentioned are sufficient grounds for termination. However, even if each reason alone is not grounds for termination, the conclusion is that the trust between the plaintiff and the defendant cannot be restored.”

NJZ also highlighted that Min Hee-jin’s removal and the subsequent restructuring led to a breakdown of trust, making it impossible for the K-pop group to continue working with ADOR or reconnect with HYBE. They urged the court to consider not just Min Hee Jin’s departure but pleaded with the court to check that the current ADOR remained the same agency. “We hope the court examines whether today’s ADOR is truly the same company we initially signed with,” NJZ stated. In response, ADOR dismissed NJZ’s claims, arguing that their statements in court were completely illogical.

The dispute between NJZ and ADOR began in November 2024 when the group terminated their exclusive contract with HYBE and the group announced a temporary stop to their performances to concentrate on their ongoing legal battle.

FYI, Min Hee Jin was asked to put down her papers and was asked to leave her position as ADOR's CEO. However, her efforts were unsuccessful, and she ultimately resigned from all positions within ADOR and HYBE in November 2024.

