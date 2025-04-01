Naagin 7: Ektaa Kapoor gives MAJOR update on new season; WATCH

The buzz of Naagin 7 has been in the air ever since the renowned filmmaker and producer Ektaa Kapoor announced the new season of the show. After Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6, fans were eagerly waiting for the new season of this fantasy show. After announcing Naagin 7 on February 2, 2025, Ektaa Kapoor has shared another major update about the new season. She assured fans that the show is being made and will be released very soon.

To share an update about Naagin 7, Ektaa Kapoor chose the auspicious occasion of Eid. On this special day, she shared a video on her Instagram with her teammates. In this video, Ektaa Kapoor said, "It's Eid. Happy Eid. Eid Mubarak. I have to give an Eidi to everyone."

While talking to her team, Ektaa Kapoor said, "They want to know where is Naagin 7." Ektaa's team member shared, "It's coming. Naagin 7 is on the way." Ektaa added, "Coming soon. Very soon." Ekta shared how her team member will put up an update very soon on Naagin's new season.

Watch Ektaa Kapoor's video here-

As soon as Ektaa shared this video on her social media profile, fans flooded the comment section of this post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming season. One fan wrote, "Jaldi se laao naagin 7 please," another user commented, "Can't wait," and so on many commented.

After Naagin 7 was announced, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to understand the audience's opinion on whom they wanted to see as the lead actor and actress in the show.

According to our poll, fans of the fictional show want Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey to play the lead roles in Naagin Season 7. The poll results had many names, but as per the fans' demand, these two are a perfect fit for the role. Vivian and Chaahat were a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 and have never been a part of a fictional show.

However, the official premiere date, cast, and other details of Naagin 7 have yet to be announced. The last season, Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash, was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of Naagin.