Tamil actor Redin Kingsley becomes father at 47, welcomes baby girl with wife Sangeetha; fans REACT

Popular Tamil comedian and actor Redin Kingsley has finally embraced fatherhood. He recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife and TV actress Sangeetha. A few hours ago, Redin shared the joyous news on his social media handles, and fans couldn't keep calm.

Sharing a photo with his newborn daughter, the actor wrote, "Thanks for all your wishes and blessings, it’s a princess." In the picture, Redin can be seen holding the little one in his arms while glancing at her with a bright smile. Even though he hid her face while announcing the news, his fans and friends took to the comment section to shower the couple with blessings.

"Heyyy congratulations !!! Superaeee it’s a princess," "Congratulations Redin sir and Sangeeta ji. God bless your family," "Wow princess congratulations my dear. God bless your family," read the comments on his post.

Take a look at the photo below:

Earlier, Redin and Sangeetha had shared photos from their baby shower. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his wife, both smiling for the cameras. They donned traditional ensembles for the ceremony and radiated happiness throughout the festivities.

Take a look at the post below:

Redin Kingsley, born on April 16, 1977, is a well-known comedian and actor in Tamil cinema. He is recognized for his energetic speech and unique comic timing. On December 10, 2023, he tied the knot with television actress Sangeetha.

Before acting, he worked as a dancer and even appeared in a song in Aval Varuvala back in 1998. He also managed government exhibitions in Chennai and Bangalore. His acting journey started with Vettai Mannan in the year 2012, but the film was shelved. He later made his official debut in Kolamaavu Kokila in 2018.

His breakthrough came in 2021 with Netrikann and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. He then played key roles in Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. He was also part of the film titled Naai Sekar Returns in 2022.

