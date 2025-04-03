Mrunal Thakur is ‘poha’ paglu in Rs 7K sling and all-black outfit as she happily dances for breakfast

Mrunal Thakur is a total fashionista when it comes to styling relaxed outfits. Winning hearts with her adorable videos, she keeps her fans hooked. It’s no secret that she loves poha and can have it any time of the day. Recently, she took to social media to share her happy dance as she arrived at her vanity for breakfast. Dressed in all black, she completed her look with a chic sling bag.

The Hi Nanna actress opted for an all-black ensemble as she geared up for her latest project. She wore a full-sleeved black top with a round-neck design. The body-hugging fit highlighted her commitment to staying active and ready for challenges. Adding a touch of style, she accessorized with a sleek black sling bag worth Rs 6,999 from Shaka.

Keeping it smart yet casual, Mrunal paired her look with black trousers featuring a cigarette-style fit and a cropped length. Embracing the all-black palette, she exuded effortless elegance while grooving to her thumkas.

Adding a subtle contrast, she sported nude show socks peeking out from her black sneakers. With their athletic design, the sneakers perfectly balanced comfort and style. Ready for breakfast, she expressed her excitement in the caption, eagerly looking forward to having poha before starting her shoot.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Mrunal styled a simple gold-toned chain over her high round-neck top. Dancing around with her phone in hand, she added a few more playful details to her look. To break the monotony of the dark outfit, she contrasted it with a green bandana, adding a pop of color. Taking her excitement up a notch, she put on chunky headphones as she swayed to the music.

Advertisement

Embracing her natural beauty, the Jersey actor kept her makeup minimal. With a well-hydrated base, she opted for just a touch of lip balm, letting her natural glow shine through. Looking cuter than ever, she happily danced around, all set to enjoy her favorite poha.

What do you think of the actor’s all-black look and her adorable dance moves?

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan exudes PARTY-GIRL energy with the low-key fashion in black bodycon top and denim jeans